Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: If re-elected, I will continue the bi-partisan effort I initiated to reform the state’s fiscal policies that are starving education and infrastructure. Tax breaks that are never reviewed and never expire (over $2.5 billion each year) are raising the cost of living for all Idahoans via: constant school bonds and levies that increase property taxes and rents, the grocery tax (which still hasn't been repealed), the gas tax, new and higher use fees, and higher college costs.
I will continue fighting to kill dangerous legislation that threatens to throw librarians, teachers and museum workers in jail, reward the relatives of rapists $20,000 or more if they sue a doctor, and prevent cities from protecting tenants from predatory landlords.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I know how to build bi-partisan relationships, having served four years in the Idaho House of Representatives and as a member of the Education, Business and Local Government committees. I listen to find common ground and work together.
I know my district, having lived in District 15 for over 41 years. I have knocked on over 32,000 doors during my campaigns. I’ve learned that good ideas and good people come from all political directions and walks of life.
I’m a successful businessman, having worked at Hewlett-Packard in Boise for over 30 years. I have also worked with many constituencies within the local community as a six-year elected Director of the Greater Boise Auditorium District (GBAD), overseeing the Boise convention center.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: There are many challenges facing Idaho, including managing growth, adequate funding of education and infrastructure, health care (including mental health services) and other vital services.
But the #1 challenge is bringing decency, respect, civility, and honesty back into the public discourse. Extremists with an “ends justify the means” attitude are gaining influence in state politics. Anyone who operates with this belief has neither a moral nor ethical compass.
The best way I can address this as an elected state representative is to lead by example. That’s why I visit thousands of voters at their door every year. It is a humbling experience that grounds me in the role of representing and respecting others, even when we disagree.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Yes: Vote for the person, not a letter or a color. You can’t assume what the letter next to a candidate’s name stands for these days. Look for candidates who make an honest effort to connect with you to listen and learn what you care about. If you have any concerns, call them – and see if they answer or call you back.
What voters want more than always agreeing on every issue all the time is: Respect. That’s why I’ve knocked on doors every year for 12 years, including before I was elected. I don’t know how you can represent the people unless you meet the people.
If you live in District 15, I hope to visit with you between now and Election Day!