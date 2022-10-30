Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Ted Hill
Party: Republican
Email: Tedhill4idaho@gmail.com
Campaign website: tedhill4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Ted hill for Idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: Fight for our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. It is essential that we unite as a people to make this Republic strong and prepared to face a rapidly changing and threatening world. Strength begins with the family. Education is paramount and must be innovative and world class so we can compete. The states must resist Federal overreach, mandates and illegal immigration. Always less government is best, but the government we have should be as close to the people as possible and Idaho leadership should assure this.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been in the Navy for 38 years as a Naval Officer and fighter pilot, completing three combat tours. I was a squadron Commander and was responsible for $400 million in assets, with the responsibility of making them combat ready. I was Deputy Wing Commander and was responsible for over $2 billion in assets where we were responsible for over $1 billion in drug interdiction in the Caribbean, among many other vital missions. I have also managed several complex weapon system assessments and making recommendations at the highest levels within the Department of Defense. I have my Masters in International Relations and have attended various service schools, business processes and technology schools
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Rampant growth.
Education.
Holding the Constitutional line.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I will bring a very wide breadth of education, work and life experiences that will provide for a unique and diverse perspective beneficial within the legislature team.
Crystal Ivie
Party: Democratic
Email: crystal@crystal4idaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-473-6148
Campaign website: CrystalForIdaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/crystal4idaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/crystal4idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My most earnest hope is to help re-center the divisive nature between groups. I hope to help change a pervasive philosophy in regard to teachers, scientists, physicians, etc from one of distrust to one of respect. We must remember to look for common ground in situations as a starting place to begin conversation. We must work hard to respect each other and act with dignity. My goal is to restore conversation between groups who may not agree with each other so that actual work and collaboration can be accomplished.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My entire life has shaped me into a person who is suited for office. I grew up in a very poor family, and through education, hard work and perseverance, I have been able to excel in many realms of life. I have always had amazing experts in their field willing to mentor me and guide me. I have seen the value in this kind of deliberate investment into people, and I have used that as part of my approach as a professor. I see people deeply — whether or not we agree on any issues, and I try to capture the essence of their beautiful souls in photography. I have felt the pinch of a housing market , the frustration as an educator at funding, and the worry about natural resources such as water. I listen and I participate in conversations.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: For certain, the largest challenges in Idaho are the cost of housing, and the misalignment with the average wage offerings, inflation/tax burden, and education. I will work hard to shift the focus from tax increases that mainly affect middle income families to large corporations and those who are the most wealthy in the state such that the burden feels the same across earning sectors. The most important challenge, however is funding PK-12 at levels that rise significantly above least-funded in the nation. Our children deserve the investment dollars of a good education, and they are the future of Idaho. Our children need a foundation strong enough to prepare them for careers that will allow them to earn enough to purchase a home .
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Many times, I am surprised that Idahoans often vote en masse against their own good. I think it is time to stop and reflect on what key terms actually mean. For instance, what about a "highly unregulated state," is attractive to businesses? What do people mean when they call themselves a "constitutional conservative?" Why do people beckon to the call of "faith, family, and freedom?"What happens when those who are most reliant on those buzz words are elected? How do they vote? What does the result of those votes mean for their constituents? Are they voting against their own best interest? If so, the conversation needs to change. We need less division and more cooperation.