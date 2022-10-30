Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: I hope to move Idaho forward in a positive way. I want to help Idaho maintain its balanced budget and return excess taxes to the taxpayer. I believe it is important to support education in Idaho. I will also support the Blue and give our law enforcement the resources and support needed to protect our borders from the flow of illegal drugs and keep our communities safe. I want to protect Idaho from Federal overreach that could negatively impact control of our natural resources as well as mandates that may hurt our businesses and citizens.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been involved in my community for many years. I have served on numerous Boards and have lead a number of civic/service groups. I have served on the Boards of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Nampa Association of Realtors, and the Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association. I Chaired the Advisory Board of the Nampa Salvation Army from 2019-2021. I have served as President of the Nampa Jaycees, the Nampa Optimist, and the Kiwanis Club of Nampa 2019-2020. I am currently the Chairman of the Venue Management Advisory Commission for the City of Nampa. I believe this, and more, has prepared me for this office.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: There are a number of issues facing the citizens of Idaho. Infrastructure is a state-wide issue. Legislative funding this year will go a long way in helping repair and improve our roads, bridges, and more. This will help improve our states' economic development as quality infrastructure is important to commerce as it moves people and products. I want to make sure these investments and improvements take place. Also, keeping money in our citizens pockets will be a challenge. I will work to keep taxes low. Inflation is impacting our citizens as prices rise on nearly everything. We have to continue to look at ways to ease the burden on our citizens from poor federal fiscal policies and regulations.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am an Idaho native and was born in Nampa. I went to school here and have degrees from Northwest Nazarene College (now NNU), and Boise State University. I will strive to be a common-sense conservative that supports my District, Nampa, and the State of Idaho. I believe Idaho is a great place to work, live, and raise a family - and I want to keep it that way.