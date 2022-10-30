Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Brent Crane
Party: Republican
Email: brentjcrane@gmail.com
Campaign website: brentcrane.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=1000581226
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: 1. Protect your Family, Freedoms, and Finances. All three of these areas are under attack by the various groups. I will serve as a State Representative to protect your Family, Freedoms and Finances.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have had the honor to serve in various leadership capacities, as a Board Member, in Church Leadership, a Basketball Coach, a Father, a Husband and Small Business Owner. The last sixteen years I have had the privilege to serve the citizens of District 13 as a State Representative. These life experiences have helped prepare me to serve in this office. It is a privilege to serve, and an responsibility I take seriously.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: 1. Growth: It is not paying for itself. I think we should impose impact fees on developers that include schools, and personnel. If our State is going to keep growing, growth must pay for itself, but currently it is not.
2. Overreach from the Federal Government: I will fight to return the rights back to the States.
3. Pressure from folks who want to change our Idaho values and way of life. The traditional family and basic morality are under attack, with the the introduction of drag shows involving kids, the push to legalize marijuana, the push to remove strict, severe and certain punishment for those who commit crimes. Now more than ever we need men and women who will fight to protect our Idaho values and way of life.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I promised to fight to protect your Family, Freedoms, and Finances, and during my sixteen years in the House, I have kept my promise. Family: I have fought to protect the life of the unborn, by passing the Trigger Law and the Heartbeat law. I have fought for traditional family values. I have fought to keep obscene materials out of the hands of minors. I have fought sex trafficking. Freedoms: During the pandemic I fought to protect your right to choose if you want to wear a mask or not, whether or not you wanted to get a vaccine. These are decisions that I believe you should be able to make and not your employer. Finances: I have helped deliver the two largest tax cuts in state history. Send me back, and I will keep fighting for you.
Petre Danaila
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Party: Constitution
Email: petre@danaila.com
Campaign website: petreforthepeople.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/petreforthepeople
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: The government and other leaders in power should start looking at the quality of life and the hardship and challenges of raising a family in our state. Staring with low minimum wage, to medical leave and promotion of life, and incentives for raising a family. I feel that in many ways, the leaders have forgotten the essential rights of parenting and the ownership of their offspring, along with allowing other government agencies to dictated and reduce the rights of the parents to raise their kids in a conservative fashion. We need less technology, less intrusion of government in lives and families including in our homes, work, schools.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Being a parent and seeing that the leaders and laws in our state do not exactly follow the constitution for the benefit of the people, my college education
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Giving the power back to the people and setting boundaries on what the government and corporations, knows about people, and does to the people. The accountability in the justice system needs to be increase, and the power of the judges should be looked at by the legislators/people.
We do not need medical marijuana in our state, nor drag queens or government agencies to sponsor demonstrations. Parental rights from natural born parents, no agency should ever confiscate and own any of our offspring, property or goods including farm animals, regardless of vaccines, medical status.
Repeal grocery tax – Please listen https://anchor.fm/thehofftimereport/episodes/Free-the-food-Wayne-and-Ron-Nate-talk-grocery-tax-repeal-e1e841d"
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: If anyone likes what the RINOS are doing in our state, then keep voting them in. We do not need Californian or Oregon laws in Idaho.
Vote for Petre Danaila, and Petre Danaila will do his best to stand up for families of Idaho and conservative values.
Petre Danaila is not bought by any corporate interests.