Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I want to see us Lower Taxes. I want to see us restore and protect the rights of the Citizens of Idaho. No Government has the authority to mandate healthcare decisions and I want to see that we pass legislation to protect the people of Idaho. I want to pass legislation that will be upheld in the Idaho Supreme Court to protect the lives of the unborn.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a third generation Idahoan who was born and raised here I have a great appreciation for the state of Idaho and our values. As a third generation Veteran, I have a great appreciation for our freedom and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend that. It was my honor to serve in the Idaho Army National Guard and it would be my honor to serve the citizens of Idaho, yet again, in the Idaho Legislature to protect and defend our rights and our constitution. As a third generation business owner, I know first hand the challenges that both the employee and business owners face on a day to day basis. The best government is a Limited Government.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: With the current White House administration we are going to see more and more federal overreach into the state of Idaho. I want to see us uphold our State Sovereignty and say no to the Federal Government overreach and money. We need to take back our land from the Federal Government and take responsibility for not only the management of it, but also take part in the blessings of its beauty and natural resources. The more we take in handouts from the Federal Government, the more control they have over our Land, Property and People.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the citizens of District 12 and I ask for your support on May 17th!