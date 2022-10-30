Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: I hope to maintain the Idaho quality of life that we all enjoy, in keeping Idaho, Idaho. Supporting tax cuts, and giving property tax relief to those on fixed incomes or just starting out. Defending our constitutional rights, specifically the 1st and 2nd amendments which are under attack, eliminating government overreach and mandates. Supporting quality education and defending parental rights in regards to their children's education.
I am pro-life and will defend the unborn. I will address growth and infrastructure and make sure that growth is paying for growth. I will fight to protect our public lands and keep them assessable for recreation. I back the Blue and support public safety, making sure that public safety is well funded.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am a fourth generation Idahoan and small business owner and have experienced government overreach. I know what it's like to meet payroll and be accountable for other peoples well being. I am deeply involved in my community, giving of time and resources.
I currently serve on the city of Nampa's Impact Fee Committee and am a commissioner on the Nampa Development Corporation (Urban renewal), both of which directly impact growth, taxes and infrastructure.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Growth, infrastructure and taxes are our biggest challenges. As more people move here, pressure is created with our infrastructure and increased property taxes. As your legislator it will be my responsibility to continue my work fighting to control growth and to assure that more money is kept in our local communities to address these issues. Local government is still the most pure form of government and the most impactful to our citizens.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: It is a privilege to run as your state representative, giving back to the community and state that I am proud to call home. I adhere to true Republican values. I am here to represent all of District 12 not just a select few.
A vote for me is a vote for your voice to be heard at our state Capitol. I want to keep Idaho moving and in the right direction with an emphasis on our conservative values, supporting our constitutional rights, and freedoms.