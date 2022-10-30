Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Chris Allgood
Party: Republican
Email: info@allgoodforidaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-249-0876
Campaign website: allgoodforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/allgoodforidaho
Campaign Twitter: @allgoodforidaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will work with other members of the house to achieve positive solutions to the many complex issues facing our state. I will be the person known for getting things done. I do not intend to be adversarial and know that the best conclusions are achieved through partnerships and cooperation. I support Governor Little's efforts to keep more money in Idahoan's pockets, and limit regulations on Idaho's businesses. Public safety is a high priority, and I will always prioritize the victim's rights and fight for justice.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I was a police officer for 30 years, the last eight years of my career, I served as the chief of police. I made very difficult decisions, faced harsh criticism, and lead an agency of 80 employees. During that time, I prepared and presented budgets, wrote policy, interpreted laws, and worked with human resources.
I retired in 2015, and in 2016 was elected to the Caldwell city council. I continue to serve in that position and am the senior council member and council president. I build and approve budgets, adopt policies and resolutions. I take part in hearings and make decisions on land use and other difficult subjects. I possess a bachelor's degree in leadership and management and have extensive training in most areas of government.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is experiencing amazing growth and this growth has brought many new issues to our state. My priority is that we maintain our strong conservative values, fiscal responsibility, and the freedoms that we enjoy. I will promote the rule of law and support our law enforcement. I will fight to protect our right to choose our heath care, fight government mandates, and assure fair elections. The values that have made this state so great are worth fighting for.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I have a history of getting things done. I fought to make Caldwell a safe place to live, work and play. The crime rate dropped by nearly 50%, our case closure rate rose to 56% which is incredible for any agency. We saw violent crime drop significantly and public safety greatly improve. As a city councilman, I worked with other city leaders to rebuild downtown Caldwell, truly making it the treasure of the valley. Caldwell has made these improvements, brought in many new businesses, created a family friendly environment, and has done it without incurring any debt.
I have been a part of this change since its inception and continue to be today. I will work equally as hard in the house to keep Idaho on the right track.
Marisela Pesina
Party: Democratic
Email: marisela4id@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-713-0377
Campaign website: mariselaforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Marisela Pesina for Idaho
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: With the growth our state is experiencing, I hope to be able to help build a community where people can be gainfully employed, a community where everyone can prosper whether it be with food security, affordable housing, and high quality education. I hope to help create a pathway towards a better life for our families. We must rewrite the rules to ensure rent prices stay in control and create programs to better achieve home ownership. We must protect our public lands to guarantee that our future generations are able to benefit from the beauty that Idaho has to offer. If you've just come here or if you've lived here your whole life, the opportunity to work hard and build a better life should be an option for you.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: First and foremost, as a Migrant Farm Worker, I learned stamina (pushing forward both physically and mentally), fortitude (realizing my dreams) and collaboration (teamwork to achieve a mutual goal). These skills were prevalent as I served my community in Boy Scouts, PTO, Band Boosters, former member of Rotary Club and Community Board of Nampa St. Luke's Hospital. I have served on the Caldwell School Board of Trustees for five years and am currently the chair. I pursued a career in helping individuals and families secure housing and homes through my work of the past 20 years as an escrow officer and an asst director at the Caldwell Housing Authority. I have advocated for extended family members, helping them work through their hardships.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Article 9 of the Idaho State Constitutions states in part that the stability of our government depends on the intelligence of the people, "it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools." I am concerned that we are still the lowest in the nation as far as investment in education. We need to do better for our kids. We have many schools in desperate need of repair. We need to build more schools to accommodate the increase in population. We must invest in pre-K education, early childhood literacy rates. We must work on recruiting and retaining our educators by ensuring they are not the lowest paid in the nation. It is our duty.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Early Childhood Literacy and Education is very near and dear to my heart. President Lyndon B. Johnson created the Head Start program in 1965. That is the year I was born. I attended the Head Start program at the Caldwell Labor Camp. The goal of this program was to meet the emotional, social, health, nutritional and psychological needs that I had as a preschool-aged child from a low-income family. This educational program inspired me to be a better person, to be kind and to serve my community. In the current political environment weighted down by divisiveness, I hope to unite all the citizens in my district to collaborate for a better community and way of life.