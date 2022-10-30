Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Robert Scoville
Party: Democratic
Email: robert@scovilleforidaho.org
Campaign phone: 208-571-6354
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Scoville4Idaho
Campaign Twitter: Twitter.com/RobScoville11A
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: If I am elected, I will join a bi-partisan caucus to fix Idaho’s broken fiscal policy system. Ever shrinking education funding, a crumbling infrastructure, and tax breaks for the wealthy affect the increased taxes that all Idahoans pay. Repealing the grocery tax, lowering school bond supermajority rules, and having corporations pay a fair share of taxes are some of my top priorities.
I will fight to protect tenants from predatory leasing practices, I will fight for the rights of all Idahoans to not get sued by the families of rapists, I will fight to stop the preemption of ordinances legally passed by Idaho’s cities, and I will fight to stop the defunding of universities and libraries because of false, divisive issues.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As an intern in the Idaho House of Representatives, Agricultural Affairs, and Judicial Rules and Administration committees, I observed how bi-partisan relationships create opportunities for legislators to work together in solving Idaho’s problems.
I have lived in Caldwell since 2007 and have learned the pulse of the community from the good people that represent its diverse history.
An extensive education in Public Administration focusing on State and Local politics will bring a contemporary perspective on legislative policy development, implementation, evaluation, and termination. As a professional mediator, I embrace skills that help empower relationships by providing people with tools that lead to successful and effective resolutions.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Of the many challenges facing all Idahoans, education, access to quality health care, responsible management of Idaho tax dollars, and explosive growth are some issues I will address.
As an intern, I observed the challenge of respectful and honest public discourse in Idaho’s legislature. I witnessed legislative rhetoric that rewards divisiveness and the subjugation of thoughtful communication. Leading rationally will bring all decision-making parties to the table, increasing our capacity for resolution.
Leading policy change honestly and incrementally will help find agreements on “all-or-nothing” issues. Meeting with voters will allow me to represent their interests respectfully, even when we disagree.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
A: I want to show the people of District 11 that I am listening to and respecting them by knocking on their doors to meet them. That is the only way to represent those we serve truly. Even if we disagree on an issue, my constituency will know that I am respectfully representing their interests to the best of my ability.
The letter after a candidate's name means little these days. Look for the candidate that answers your questions honestly, not along party lines. Look for the candidate that connects with you and listens to what concerns you about your community.
If you live in District 11, I look forward to meeting with you between now and Election Day!
Julie Yamamoto
Party: Republican
Email: julieyam57@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-989-4487
Campaign website: Julieyamamoto4id.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/jyamamoto4id
Campaign Twitter: @julieyam57
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: We need property tax reform to go along with the income tax reduction/refund we passed this session. It is time to restructure the education funding formula. Strengthening our education system through funding, choice, and parental engagement is a worthwhile goal. Water, especially with the current drought conditions, will continue to be a high priority.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I spent 32 years as a public school teacher/administrator with K-12 experience, was the first principal of Thomas Jefferson Charter School (current board member), and oversaw the building and operating of three new schools (one charter and two high schools). This experience was beneficial as a member of the House Education Committee. I was raised in a rural setting, a farm kid, and this provided insight on the Resource Committee and the Energy, Environment, and Technology Committees. I have a long history of collaborating and community involvement and serving in the House is a natural extension of servant leadership.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Unprecedented growth continues to be both a blessing and a challenge at all levels of Idaho government. Providing adequate government-funded services without taxing senior citizens and others out of their homes is also a challenge. Our drought conditions will likely result in a need for oversight and legislative solutions.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Paying our financial obligations for constitutionally approved agencies and departments is not expanding government, but it does require that we provide a balanced budget, which we have done. I believe in individual liberty, as well the the US Constitution requirement to “promote the general welfare” of its citizens, not by handouts, but by collaborating with the private sector to allow all Idahoans access to life and liberty. A balanced State budget is an expectation of our Idaho Constitution and JFAC takes a common sense approach in all appropriations that are presented to the House. I care about Idaho and our citizens and will listen, research issues, and do my best to represent District 11 and Idaho.