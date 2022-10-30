Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
A: In my first session as a State Representative, I was able to draft and pass legislation on a regular basis. My bills usually chipped away at the powers of government or bureaucracy and empowered the taxpayer. I hope to continue this trend, passing good bills and, perhaps more important, stopping bad bills from becoming law. I represent a politically conservative district and will seek to represent their interests in traditional views of freedom, faith, and family.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney, have operated a law office with approximately 18 employees for three decades, served as a Nampa City Council member - four of those years as Council President. I have served one term as a State Representative. My wife, Debbie, and I have raised six children and now have eight grandchildren.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho faces the challenge of record population growth and all that comes with it. We cannot stop the state from growing. The word is out that this is a great state in which to live, work, and raise a family. We can work to keep the Idaho fiscal and social values that made this a great state. Limited government allows businesses and people to prosper. Limited government allows churches to flourish. Less government intrusion into our lives means more freedom. I will never vote to raise taxes and will continue to work to lower taxes, while still maintaining vital infrastructure and necessary services. I will stand against the "woke" leftist ideology that has ruined large cities in other states.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Idaho is the best place on the planet to live. Help keep it that way by clinging to Idaho values and the truths enumerated in our U.S. Constitution. Know that I follow Ronald Reagan's 11th Commandment and seek civility in government. "Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican."