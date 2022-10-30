Description: Idaho House of Representatives members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
A: Property taxes are the number one concern for Idaho taxpayers. While property taxes are strictly a local issue because the taxes are collected and spent by your locally elected officials. Our property tax system is a budget driven system. The state can help facilitate what can be done to control and lower property taxes at the local level. On the state level taxpayers saw the largest income tax cut in Idaho history the last two years in a row. If elected I will continue to push hard to lower both property and income taxes.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My life experiences have prepared me for office. I was born and raised in Idaho. I have five children and 8 grandchildren. I still farm and raise cattle in Idaho and I know what it takes to make a payroll every two weeks. My life experiences will help me with legislation because I know how those laws will effect my family and employees.
Q:What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Our challenge as a state will be working with locally elected officials to collaborate on how to help reduce the property taxes in Idaho. This issue will require your local city, county, and other elected officials to come to the table with ways to curb their budgets. This is the same thing Idaho families do with their own household budgets every day.
Q:Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: My commitment remains the same as it always has been to be fiscally responsible to Idaho taxpayers. I am also committed to returning as much money as possible to Idahoans through tax relief.