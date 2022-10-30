Description: Lt. governor serves a 4-year term, presides over the Idaho Senate, and fills in for the governor when they are outside of the state.
Scott Bedke
Party: Republican
Campaign email: info@bedkeforidaho.com
Campaign website: bedkeforidaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-989-8855
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am running to return consistent, pragmatic, conservative leadership to the Lieutenant Governor’s office. My top priority is to build upon the long list of successes that have turned Idaho into one of the best states in the union to live, to work and to raise a family.
Under my conservative leadership, we have balanced the budget, delivered historic tax relief, and cut needless regulations to make the least regulated state in the entire nation. I’ve also led the charge to protect our 2nd amendment rights, fully fund law enforcement, ensure the Right to Life, and give parents the preeminent say in their child’s education. I’m proud to say every piece of legislation that has protected these Idaho values has passed over my desk as Speaker.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My top three priorities are ensuring Idahoans can rely on the government to be fiscally responsible, to protect them, and to defend our shared Idaho values.
That includes building upon record tax cuts, regulation reduction, and our commitment to a balanced budget. All of the policy that’s strengthened these policies over the past decade have passed over my desk as Speaker.
Furthermore, we need to back the blue, ditch Biden’s open border agenda and prevent the flood of drugs and crime. That’s why I joined the Operation Esto Perpetua task force. It’s a citizen action group committed to keeping Idahoans safe.
Lastly, we can never let down our guard with the federal government on gun rights, Pro-Life legislation, and natural resources.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is the best state to live, to work, and to raise a family; and we’ve been discovered. We’re leading the nation in growth, both in economic growth and population. We did not fall our way to the top and we certainly can’t let this new growth change the state we know and love.
As your Lieutenant Governor, I will work with constituents, businesses, and any other stakeholders with a vested interest in protecting Idaho. We need to have an open conversation about all the issues associated with growth, like property taxes, housing availability, as well as our land and water rights.
I am the only candidate in this race with the experience and conservative results that’s necessary to address these challenges.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I’m asking for your vote to be Idaho’s next Lt. Governor. I’m proud to have been elected Speaker of the most conservative legislative body in the nation. Together, we have put Idaho’s values into policy, and I have led the charge to create the best place to live, to work and to raise a family.
I’m a tested, proven, conservative leader who gets results. We need someone who is willing and capable of fighting to protect the Idaho we know and love. I’ve done that as a rancher and as Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives. With your support, it’s my promise to continue that work as Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor.
Terri Pickens Manweiler
Party: Democratic
Campaign email: terri@terriforidaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-557-8005
Campaign website: terriforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/TerriForIdaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/TerriForIdaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: Terri Pickens Manweiler is a fourth generation Idahoan, born and raised in Pocatello. Terri graduated from Highland High School and went on to the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Science in 1994. Terri returned to Idaho to attend the University of Idaho College of Law where she participated in the Idaho Law Review, Appellate Clinic, and she earned her J.D. in 1998. Terri has been a practicing trial attorney for the past 25 years and a small business owner since 2008.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: If elected, I will fight for higher funding for public education, higher teacher pay, and upgraded facilities, especially in rural Idaho. I will preserve and protect Idaho's vast public lands. Infrastructure and economic development will be a focus of my office. And I will preserve and protect the freedoms of all Idahoans, not just a limited few.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho has a supermajority in the state house and senate. As Lieutenant Governor, I will offer a more reasonable voice to allow the conversation to come back to the middle for more bipartisanship in drafting and passing legislation.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am running for Lieutenant Governor for many reasons. Most importantly, I am running because it is time for change in Idaho. For too long Idahoans have voted against their own interests, assuming that the people they vote for will have their best interests at heart simply because of the party affiliation next to their names. For many years, I believed the elected leaders in Idaho shared my values and that they genuinely cared about me. For the past four or five years, that belief has been absolutely shattered. I now see that in order to have a state with leaders that respect my values and the values of most Idahoans, I needed to be a voice for all of us. A voice of reason. A voice of humility. And a voice for change. It’s time.
Pro-Life
Party: Constitution
Campaign email: prolife41@gmail.com
Campaign website: ProLife-Idaho.com
Campaign phone: 208-365-4262
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have studied the proper role of government since age 19 when I began a Political Science B.A. in 1960. I am now 81 years old. I have been a candidate for Governor (3) times, US Senate (2), Congress (3), Legislature (1), Lt. Governor (1). I study government every day.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: The chance that I will be elected is slim. My motive is to make our people and leaders accountable for hearing the truth. Look at my website and you can see why I have little chance of election. No one gives the voter more honest information than I do.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is failing on all moral issues. We excuse baby murder (abortion), we allow sexual perversion, homosexual marriage, and transgenderism. These things need to be illegal. We have socialized health, education, welfare, recreation, and retirement.
Socialism is collective theft. Our state is a little better than other states. however our nation and state is socialist and our leaders accept national socialism. We allow judges and courts to make law. This is unconstitutional. Only legislative bodies make law. We have perverted our constitutional system. Governor Little and Speaker of the House, Bedke, do not want to fight for state sovereignty. They need to be replaced along with most legislators.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: If we, as a people, do not give up our selfishness and reform our government, we will have great suffering in the future.