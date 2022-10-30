Description: The governor serves a 4-year term. The governor is the supreme executive power; appoints department heads and members of boards and commissions; issues executive orders which have the force and effect of law; and drafts and recommends a budget to the Idaho Legislature. The governor is president of the State Board of Examiners and chairman of the State Board of Land Commissioners.Candidates who filed as Independent (IND) will show up on the General Election Ballot November 8.
Brad Little
Party: Republican
Campaign email: hayden@bradlittleforidaho.com
Campaign website: bradlittleforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Brad Little for Governor
Campaign Twitter: BLforIdaho
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: As a third generation Idahoan, life long rancher and small business owner, I’m proud to serve as the Governor of the state I love. I’m working to defend our shared values and make Idaho as strong as possible. We’ve accomplished a lot, but there’s more we can do. Together, we will continue to help Idaho lead the nation in job growth and economic opportunity. I’ll never stop fighting for Idaho.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: As a lifelong conservative, I am proud my first term is marked by historic tax relief, unparalleled red tape reduction, extraordinary economic growth, and unprecedented investments in education to ensure a strong workforce for years to come.
I am committed to continuing to lead Idaho with my goal for Idaho in mind – to make Idaho the place where we all can have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and for the ones who have left to choose to return.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Idaho is experiencing incredible growth. This is a result of Idaho’s conservative values and business friendly environment. With growth comes challenges for our workforce and infrastructure. I have made strategic investments in workforce development to ensure Idaho can keep up with the demands for both today and tomorrow’s economy. We have also made historic investments in schools, transportation, water, and other areas to make sure we are maintaining and improving Idaho’s important infrastructure so Idahoans can continue to prosper.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: As Governor, my priority has been to make Idaho the best place to live, do business, and raise a family. During my first term, together, we achieved billions in historic tax relief, record investments in transportation, and continued our strong support for education in Idaho – and we are just getting started!
Stephen Heidt
Party: Democratic
Campaign email: michelledvincent.mdv@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-580-4431
Campaign website: heidtforgovernor.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/heidtforgov
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/heidtforgov
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My career as a public servant and lifelong educator.
I spent 8 years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
I received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations & Diplomacy in 1986 from BYU Provo. In 1990, I earned a 2nd BA in history and a teaching certification from Eastern Washington University. I am certified by the Idaho State Police Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy for correctional officers and spent the last 14 years teaching for the Idaho Department of Corrections at the largest men’s prison in the state of Idaho helping those incarcerated to either complete their high school diploma or obtain a GED, as well as teaching English as a second language (ESL).
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: An open, transparent & accountable government.
Campaign finance reform & securing our elections.
A livable wage with fair & equal treatment in the workplace.
Repeal the right-to-work mandates & guarantee workers' rights to organize.
Fair & affordable housing.
Eliminate the grocery tax & institute a graduated corporate tax.
Legalize medical cannabis & allow farmers to cultivate hemp.
Switching to renewable clean energy for clean air & land.
Job creation through industry expansion.
Establish effective public transportation & telecommunications.
Infrastructure restoration
Expand Medicare, Medicaid, mental health care and drug addiction & rehabilitation services.
Background checks for all firearm purchases.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The housing crisis and a polarized political environment.
Housing: I will prioritize solutions for fair & affordable housing and seek to end homelessness in Idaho.
Politics: Idaho's politicians have become increasingly polarized and focused on partisan politics to the detriment of everyday Idahoans. I will bring back civil discourse and effective government.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am committed to respecting private medical, religious & political decisions.
I will work to ensure that Idaho’s tribal sovereign nations are treated with deep regard and honor.
I commit to treating all people equally, regardless of sex, gender, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, immigration status, color, race, ethnicity, age, etc.
My family has a long history of public service. My father was a decorated veteran of the Korean War & my uncle is buried in the U.S. WWII Military Cemetery near Florence, Italy. My maternal family history goes back to the American Revolution.
My wife & I are proud parents to 5 children & 2 grandchildren, who have made Idaho their home.
I promise to lead with honesty, integrity, and accountability.
Chantyrose Davison
Party: Constitution
Campaign email: chantyrosedavison@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-899-9058
Campaign website: ChantyroseDavison.com
Campaign Facebook: Chantyrose 4 Idaho
Campaign Twitter: Chantyrose
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I am an average Idahoan who has done her fair share of low paying crappy jobs. I have talked to thousands of people in our beautiful state. I listen to what people are worried about and what they would like to see. I care about this state. I don’t look at this position as a mid-life career choice. I look at this position as a huge way to tell the people of this state that I really do care about them and the future that our kids will be able to look forward to.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I would like to get good bills passed. I would like to turn the relationship of the Governor / Lieutenant Governor into a respectful friendship. I want to show Idahoans that the Governor can actually care about the people and do what’s right.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Hopefully get actual affordable housing. Put a stop to drugs. Change the abortion bill so that others cannot make a profit like it states in Section Six of the new Abortion Bill. I would hope to pass a school choice bill.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I just want a chance to do the job. I do not look at this as a career move. I’m doing this because I believe that people are worth taking a risk for. This job basically paints you as a target for anything and everything that goes wrong in the state. I’m willing to take a risk for the people of Idaho. I hope they are willing to take a risk for me.
Paul Sand
Party: Libertarian
Campaign email: clear_sky@att.net
Campaign phone: 208-702-2138
Campaign website: PaulSand.org
Campaign Twitter: @Ampersand48
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have six decades of experience starting and running a dozen businesses, including a 501(c)3 non-profit and several stock corporations, involved in developing information technology used by local, state, and federal government agencies, and numerous large educational, industrial and biotech entities, while also designing and personally building several energy-ultra-efficient homes for my family. I served ten years on the White Bird City Council from 2007 to 2017 during a period of significant issues facing the city and surrounding community.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: My goal is to stop the continuous erosion of personal freedom and women’s rights in Idaho. Both establishment parties want to regulate away our problems rather than solve them. As a systems analyst, I am a professional problem solver, unlike my opponent, a professional politician. I am running for a future of peace, freedom, equality, transparency, and economic and social opportunity for everyone. Idaho has a fantastic future ahead if we are willing to go into the future without fear. Those who are afraid of the future want to take us back to the past.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Making the interests of workers and families higher than the interests of business and government. Businesses make much more profit by increasing the working hours of their existing lowest paid workers, than by hiring additional expensive workers in a tight labor market. Two working parents should never be needed to properly support a family. Daycare services shouldn't be needed for most families. The sooner businesses can get children out of their homes and into an all-day establishment institution, the better for them. This is a bi-partisan strategy to further exploit workers and families.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I am running against the influence of money in politics. Workers are struggling to survive while the rich just buy politicians to improve their lives. I will not take your money and I will not take their money. I will not annoy you with advertising, phone banks, robocalls, yard signs, and everything else that money can buy. I will represent the worker, the family, and the silent majority to the best of my ability. I am at the end of my life, and I am still waiting for any of the change we fought for in the 60’s. The system will not change until someone stands up to change the system.
Ammon Bundy
Party: Independent
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: -no response-