Description: The attorney general serves a four-year term and provides legal representation to the state of Idaho. The attorney general is the chief legal officer; represents all state agencies and officers; issues official legal opinions; represents Idaho in all state and federal courts; and is a member of state land and examiners boards.
Raúl Labrador
Party: Republican
Campaign email: theo@labrador2022.com
Campaign website: labrador2022.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/labradorforidaho
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/raullabrador4id
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: -no response-
Tom Arkoosh
Party: Democratic
Campaign email: Betty@richardsonadams.com
Campaign phone: 208-250-7088
Campaign website: arkooshforag.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/ArkooshForAG
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/ArkooshForAG
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I’m a 4th generation Idahoan. I grew up on a family farm in Gooding, Idaho, attended Harvard, and received my law degree from the University of Idaho. During my 44-year legal career, I have successfully practiced in almost every field, with particular emphasis on water law, civil litigation, criminal law and administrative law. I have managed my own law firm for more than 30 years, and am known as an accomplished advocate and effective manager. The Idaho attorney general’s office needs a leader with broad experience, demonstrated legal ability, and political independence. That’s what I offer. I also have the backbone to resist extremists who would push their own narrow agendas and promote their own political ambitions.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I will ensure that the attorney general’s office is a law office, not a campaign headquarters. I am not a politician and I don’t intend to become one. Unlike my opponent, I do not see the office as a stepping stone to higher office; rather, I believe the Idaho attorney general is the people’s lawyer. In the tradition of the incumbent, the attorney general should call balls and strikes fairly and without partisan favor. The attorney general's office currently has an excellent staff, and I will allow my top-notch staff to do their work, guided always by my vision of the attorney general as the people's lawyer. Unlike my opponent, I will not file frivolous, costly lawsuits to score political points or cater to partisan interests.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: The culture wars that plague our nation are nowhere more evident than in Idaho. Yet we have so much more that unites us than divides us. Idahoans need confidence that the state’s chief law enforcement officer will work to heal, not exacerbate, divisions. America is at a crossroads. This election is critical because it will set the tone of our politics for years, maybe decades, to come. We can have peace, prosperity, and a strong democracy; or we can have hate, fear, and potentially irreparable harm to America as we know it. The forces of extremism are on the march in Idaho. There are those who would shred the rule of law, impose tyranny, and appeal to hatred and violence. We must do everything we can to preserve reason and democracy.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I think the attorney general’s office should be non-partisan, and that is one reason I have garnered strong bipartisan support. For instance, former Republican state officials Ben Ysursa, Lydia Justice Edwards, Judi Danielson and Jim Jones have publicly endorsed my candidacy. Knowing that I had been an Independent for most of my adult life, the Idaho Democratic Party asked me to run for this office once it was clear that Mr. Labrador would be the GOP nominee. I accepted the offer because the Republican nominee represents the worst of Idaho politics; he would turn a fine law office into a campaign headquarters, serving his own interests, not those of the people of Idaho. I respectfully invite you to support my campaign and ask for your vote.