Description: The coroner serves a 4-year term and investigates deaths that occur under suspicious or unknown circumstances, or when not attended by a physician during his/her last illness and the cause of death cannot be certified by a physician. The coroner may authorize an autopsy to be performed to aid in accurately and scientifically determining the cause and manner of death.

