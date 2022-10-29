Description: The coroner serves a 4-year term and investigates deaths that occur under suspicious or unknown circumstances, or when not attended by a physician during his/her last illness and the cause of death cannot be certified by a physician. The coroner may authorize an autopsy to be performed to aid in accurately and scientifically determining the cause and manner of death.
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: The most important challenges facing our county are the effects of a growing population, drug abuse and fentanyl related deaths. Our County has experienced growth like never before. Caring for individuals in their darkest hour and showing them real compassion while providing a competent death investigation is of the utmost importance, therefore, maintaining a fully staffed office is crucial with an increase of call volume. Drug abuse and overdoses are also an ongoing challenge that we face. There is an alarming rate of fentanyl deaths that are either contributing to the cause of death or is the cause itself. It is essential that our office collaborates with other organizations to promote education and awareness of this ongoing crisis.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: The specific qualification I have to effectively address these challenges begins with the training and experience that is essential, in fact absolutely necessary, to do the job. Not only do I have a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, I have specialized training in crime scene investigations as well as 12 years of experience in death investigation. For the past 3 years, I have held the position of the Canyon County Coroner. During that time, I have built positive relationships with law enforcement agencies in the area as well as active participation with community outreach programs. It is my desire to continue to foster the highest quality response to death investigations within our County. Ongoing professional development and training can only better serve our constituents. The need to improve is not a criticism, but rather to better serve our community.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: It is my duty to take care of my constituents when they need me most. I strive to provide quality and empathetic care for the living as I carefully and thoroughly treat each deceased individual with compassion, dignity, and respect.