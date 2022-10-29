Description: The Board of County Commissioners has legislative, executive and judicial responsibilities and duties. The commissioners have the power to pass ordinances, adopt budgets, fix tax levy rates and oversee the county budget. They also act as the Board of Equalization.
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Property taxes and the tax burden shift from commercial to residential properties - I will work with the Legislature to help undo the damage done from House Bill 389 (2021) and reinstitute the indexing of the exemption to home values until a long-term solution can be agreed upon.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Growth - I will promote land use balance, rather than overreacting by eroding property rights through a new comprehensive plan. I will also work to ensure that growth is paying for itself, rather than placing an increased burden upon longtime residents of the county.
An unstable Board of County Commissioners - I will provide leadership and stability by arriving on a daily basis, prepared to do the job at hand while treating everyone with respect.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from Lewis-Clark State College. I've worked for companies and have run my own. During that time, I learned to create and work with budgets, hire and fire employees, make payroll, build a teamwork focused work environment, etc.
Over the past 6 years, I have actively built relationships with elected, appointed, and employed people in government at the State, County, and City levels and will leverage those relationships to bring about positive changes. I've written legislation and am familiar with the process and collaboration it takes to get from an idea to a law signed by the Governor.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I will regularly show up to work, make myself available for meetings, be transparent and honest, and actively seek input from constituents, especially on issues where I need further information. I will also respond in a timely manner to phone calls and emails to the best of my ability.