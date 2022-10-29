Description: The Board of County Commissioners has legislative, executive and judicial responsibilities and duties. The commissioners have the power to pass ordinances, adopt budgets, fix tax levy rates and oversee the county budget. They also act as the Board of Equalization.
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: New growth is increasing the tax burden of the existing residential taxpayers. The major contributing cause is the escalating selling price of homes. The top commercial and industrial entities paid a lower tax bill in 2021 than they did in 2017. It is the residential property tax owner who is paying the difference, known as a tax shift. This was inadvertently created by the Idaho legislature in 2016 and has not been corrected. This will require the commissioners to craft a solution through public education, hosting working groups and seeking true legislative relief. I have a proven record of bring groups together and producing a solution to a problem. I look forward to using this skill to benefit the commission and the county.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have a background in leadership in three major areas: private business, non-profit governance, and city mayorship. I have owned a private business for 45 years; managing cash flow, paying the bills, and meeting payroll. I have served in non-profits for over 30 years at the highest level of leadership. I am currently serving in my 27th year as the mayor of the City of Greenleaf. With the help of the city council, I led the entire city out of a water and sewer catastrophe. Proven leadership in these three different types of organizations has given me the leadership experience necessary to serve the county well. I will bring this successful background to the position of commissioner and work for the taxpayers of Canyon County.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Getting elected and staying accountable and available to the entire county populous is an absolute requirement of an effective commissioner. I know and have good working relationships with the current mayors of all the cities within Canyon County. I have worked with many business and civic leaders over the years with whom I am on a first-name basis. I strive to treat everyone as I would like to be treated. I will be straightforward and truthful, no different than I have been over the last decades. I will listen to the citizens’ issues and concerns as a commissioner and bring it to the other two commissioners seeking a solution. My experience is in public information and communication, and this will serve the county well.