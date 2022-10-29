Description: Canyon County Clerk serves a 4-year term. Constitutional and statutory laws have given the county clerk five distinct titles: clerk of the district court, auditor, recorder, clerk of the board of county commissioners and chief elections officer of the county.
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Hiring and retaining employees is a challenge. Our competition is higher wages and work at home opportunities. Property tax is challenging with rising values. I am active legislatively and instrumental in the bill Rep Skaug sponsored. My budget two years running, no 3%, no foregone, no new construction.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: As Clerk of the BOCC, Clerk of the Court, Auditor, Budget Officer, Elections, Recording/Passports, Indigent Welfare and Court Interpreters, I have effectively managed the complexities of each office for over ten years
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I have an open door policy and answer most inquiries the same day. Many questions are not within my purview and I help them find the appropriate people. We live feed video/audio of election activities.