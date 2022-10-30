Matthew Clifford
Party: Republican
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Growth in our county. As the Sheriff I want to protect our way of life, because no matter where we are from we are all part of Ada County and we all deserve to live in a community that cherishes our families and respects our neighbors. As the county grows I will work tirelessly to ensure that Ada County remains a safe place to live, work and play. I will continue to recruit, hire and retain qualified personnel who will serve, protect and defend you.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I am the Ada County Sheriff. I have worked for the Ada County Sheriff's Office for 22 years. I am a life-long Idahoan and understand our community. I have been endorsed by the Ada County Sheriff Employees Association and the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police. There is a complete list of endorsements available on my website: mattcliffordforsheriff.com
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I will continue to listen. I make myself available. I attend a lot of public events throughout the year and I will continue to do so. My phone number, mailing address, and email are available through my website: mattcliffordforsheriff.com and I am happy to speak with anyone who would like to call or write.
Victor McCraw
Party: Democratic
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Ada County’s population growth presents an immediate opportunity to engage in effective evidence-based law enforcement strategies and collaborate with community partners to improve public safety, and to safeguard the lives, property, and freedoms of every citizen.
As Ada County Sheriff, my primary responsibilities will be to lead, support, and develop ADA County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Deputies as they carry out their duties and serve the community.
As the ACSO website states, “The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is committed to giving every citizen the best possible service. Our main goal is to ensure Ada County is a safe place to live, work, and play.” As Ada County Sheriff, I will lead based on my sincere belief that the true effectiveness of any organization lies in the deliberate and mindful alignment of what it does, with what it values and believes. This is the challenge. This is the opportunity. This is the time.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: As Ada County Sheriff, I will draw upon over three decades of law enforcement experience spent solving dynamic challenges, often in critical circumstances. My expertise is hard-earned, the result of both successes and lessons learned.
I have a unique insight into Idaho law enforcement from serving as Division Administrator (Director) of Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. I directed the training and certification of approximately 600 new peace officers annually, while maintaining standards for the ongoing certification of 6,000 in-service personnel in over 200 Idaho state, county, city, and tribal agencies.
I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University, and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Performance and Workplace Learning from Boise State University. I graduated of the FBI National Academy Session #249, and I have earned graduate certificates in Criminal Justice Education and Workplace Instructional Design.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I plan to develop transparency and responsiveness in partnership with community members. My volunteer experience investigating criminal justice complaints in the Treasure Valley have given me a perspective of law enforcement from the point of view of persons and segments of our community who are frequently overlooked.
I bring lessons from years of volunteer executive board service, including President of the Arizona Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and 2nd Vice President of the Maricopa Chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA), where I facilitated relationships between law enforcement and diverse communities.
Don’t forget the internal constituents: the dedicated Deputies, and professional staff of the Sheriff’s Office. Compensation, equipment, and staffing are important considerations; but benefits, mental and physical wellness, organizational culture, equity, and inclusion are also important.