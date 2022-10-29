Description: Four year term. Non-partisan race.
Neil Durrant
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: -no response-
Kent Goldthorpe
Campaign email: kgoldthorpe7462@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-867-6530
Campaign website: electkent.net
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Campaign Facebook: Kent Goldthorpe for ACHD Commissioner
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Currently, there are two in my opinion, growth, and safety. I will continue to address the first by continuing the valuable partnerships already established with our municipalities, school districts, and other public entities. It is more efficient and effective to collaborate early rather than be reactive to growth. By working with the legislature we are already receiving more funding which needs to continue and increase.
In the area of safety and in the interest of good fiscal controls I have initiated a program, county-wide to fill the gaps in the sidewalk network of Ada County. This is already yielding great benefits in the areas where gaps have been filled and, just this fiscal year, we had ZERO deaths of pedestrians or bicyclists. It is also far less expensive to fill in the sidewalks rather than expand roads. Filling those gaps take parents off the roads in the morning rather than driving their children to school.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: Initially, as with almost all candidates, I had none. Beginning this kind of public service is like the proverbial drinking from a fire hose. I believe our Founding Fathers were inspired to require civilian oversight of government. However, I believe it is incumbent upon all in public office to do everything in their power to become proficient in both the issues of the day as well as the mechanics of the governing entity they are involved with. Because of that, I took advantage of several hundred hours of training classes provided through industry and government sources, including university-level courses, and have become much better acclimated to everything related to what I do. I know how roads are built, projects bid, how roads degrade over time and why they do, and more. With this additional information that I self-accessed I earned 2 professional designations from my industry, "Road Scholar" and "Road Master", the only Idaho commissioner ever to access these opportunities.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: My contact information is and has always been, public. I welcome any and all communications and love civil discourse. I love to either take folks on tours through ACHD or arrange one. I feel that the more people understand our mission, the better for everyone. I have always had public Facebook pages and a website (I don't update the website very often). I have and will continue to meet in "Town Hall" settings with neighborhood groups, HOA's, and individuals. In other words, it'll be more of the same as we move forward. In times past I have taken political candidates for County Commission and city councils with me to address land use planning issues as well as the roads. They, in turn, have taken me to address roads, because there is confusion sometimes about the roles of both.