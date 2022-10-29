Description: Four year term. Non-partisan race.
Miranda Gold
Campaign email: miranda@gold4achd.com
Campaign phone: 208-576-4631
Campaign website: gold4achd.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/Gold4ACHD
Campaign Twitter: @Gold4ACHD
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Ensuring Safer Roads: ACHD has a powerful toolbox to create better outcomes for everyone in every neighborhood, from traffic calming to bike lanes to improvements in our transit system.
Infrastructure for All Modes: As commissioner, I will always champion complete streets that support all modes of movement and support neighborhood uses. Endlessly widening our roads in an effort to alleviate congestion comes at a steep cost, both to taxpayers and to our overall livability.
Collaboration on Growth Plans: ACHD needs to work with elected officials at the county and municipal levels to ensure our land use and transportation are aligned. ACHD can work with various agencies to prioritize community projects and implement creative solutions for the challenges our community experiences. We need to grow in a smart, fiscally accountable way that ensures our community is set up for long-term economic growth and connectivity.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have a history of public service, including serving on the Eagle City Council (where my roles included Council President and liaison to ACHD), treasurer and commissioner of the Eagle Urban Renewal Agency, board member and vice chair of the Spring Valley Community Infrastructure District, and current board member of the Treasure Valley Food Coalition.
My family has lived in Idaho for generations, I'm the mother of elementary-aged kids, and I am passionate about public service, community advocacy and our community’s long-term livability. I’m eager to bring my experience and perspective to the Commission.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Constituent engagement is incredibly important, and I have a proven history of being an engaged and responsive public servant. My campaign is centered around talking directly to people: I’ve personally knocked on hundreds of doors and texted thousands of voters.
If elected, I look forward to regular listening sessions throughout the district, engagement in joint meetings and town halls, and neighborhood association meetings. Community engagement is essential to good policy outcomes, and constituents will be able to count on me to be an accessible and responsive ACHD Commissioner.
Payton Khan
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: -no response-
Mary May
Campaign email: MaryMay4ACHD@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-817-0952
Campaign website: MaryMay4ACHD.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/MaryMay4ACHD
Campaign Twitter: twitter.com/MaryMay4ACHD
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: The foremost challenge is GROWTH - it's everywhere, in all directions, and brings with it a whole array of diverse issues. This is not a challenge that a Highway District can manage on its own. It is critical that we proactively work in concert with our partner jurisdictions, the local land use agencies (cities/county), as they are the ones that determine the direction of their communities. Our role is to be an engaged partner and ensure that our county-wide system can handle the direction of that growth while continuing to serve the residents that are already here. That is why I have prioritized building those relationships over the past four years that I have been in office. I have been endorsed by five of the mayors in Ada County, which is a testament to how I have successfully bridged the gaps and am working for our residents.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I've been involved in transportation issues over a decade. On the ACHD Commission for the past 4 years, as both Vice-President (2019) & twice as President (2020 & 2022). Currently Vice-Chair of the COMPASS Board & was awarded the COMPASS Leadership in Motion Award in the “Leadership by Example – Elected Official” category.
I am a board member for the National Association of Regional Councils representing District XII (ID, MT, NE, ND, SD, & WY), where I further advocate for our region.
Avid community volunteer, spearheading several initiatives including a grassroots coalition about the importance of transportation infrastructure improvements & funding. I was a longtime member of the Boise Chamber Transportation Committee, as well as the BVEP Working Group. I served as the President of the College of Western Idaho Foundation Board. I am a sustaining member of the Junior League of Boise, a past board member of Special Olympics Idaho & the Education Foundation of West Ada, among others.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I'm a strong proponent of a community focused approach to representation. I'm open & accessible to all, willing to meet constituents directly on-site to observe & understand their issues while working to find constructive resolutions.
I've successfully advocated for & support gap projects across the District, addressing needs like school crossings, sidewalk gaps, signage, & Safe Routes to School. I've sat with constituents on their front porches to observe their concerns. I've met with crossing guards & schools to observe pick-up/drop-off around the county. I've done traffic & bike counts. I've walked neighborhoods with both neighborhood & homeowner's associations.
It's been my priority to re-establish & strengthen regular communication with ACHD’s partners with a regional dialogue to address the unprecedented growth in our county–finding real solutions to deal with congestion - and continuing to communicate the diverse needs of residents however they choose to navigate our system.