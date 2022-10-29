Description: The Board of County Commissioners has legislative, executive and judicial responsibilities and duties. The commissioners have the power to pass ordinances, adopt budgets, fix tax levy rates and oversee the county budget. They also act as the Board of Equalization.
Tom Dayley
Party: Republican
Email: stomdayley@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-863-0377
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: 1. Taxes, particularly property tax
Property Tax must not force Individuals out of their homes.
As a member of the Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee, Interim Tax Working Group, NCSL and the Board of Equalization will continue to work to control taxes and limit expenditures.
Work with the legislature to find ways to increase the use of state tax dollars at the county level such as recent dollars to counties for public defense.
2. Public Safety
Provide full not cut the funding for these essential services.
Search for innovative ways to more adequately fund component parts such as judicial system, sheriff, public defender, judges, probation.
Use information gained a Chair of the House Judiciary and Rules Committee to improve the various aspects of public safety.
3. Planning and Zoning
More fully engage the public in this process.
Initiate regular planning and zoning review.
Consult citizens for ways to adjust/ eliminate law/rules.
Engage people in current review processes.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: My experience, training and education set me apart from my opponents.
First Dayley family came to Idaho in 1870's.
Raised with 11 sibling; learned to value hard work.
Worked for and with Idaho Senators McClure, Symms, Kempthorne, Craig.
Appointed by Presidents Trump, Reagan Bush to executive positions.
Northwest regional work with NWPCC.
Executive Director of Idaho Farm Bureau.
Idaho House of Representatives: Chair Judiciary and Rules, Vice-chair Agriculture, Member Revenue and Taxation Committees.
USAF, Air Force Commendation Medal.
Volunteer positions in civic and church organizations; Boy Scouts, United Way, Politics, associations in Idaho, D.C., Mexico and UK.
BA - BYU
MA -USC
My federal, regional, state work and seven years in the Idaho Legislature reinforced the value of working with people of different points of view to help Idaho families.
I am confident these skills will enable me to work with the other commissioners to provide solutions to the issues facing Ada County.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
A: Experience in public service has taught me to value the opinions of individual citizens. It is important to be engaged with those involved in the many aspects of working, raising children and meeting the challenges of everyday life.
I will meet with them, talk to them, make sure they have access to me to give me the benefit of their individual expertise.
My years in the legislative and executive branches of federal and state government, volunteer service in various organizations have emphasized the importance of listening. I know I do not have all the answers to the many questions facing each citizen.
Our founder gave us a form of government that requires an informed and participating electorate.
It is my constant goal to provide information and allow maximum participation of each individual living in Ada County.
I will continue to ask for individuals to be my eyes and ears in their local communities; by providing additional information to help me support the current commissioners.
Anthony Jones
Party: Independent
Email: tjones@design4000.net
Campaign phone: 208-991-4331
Campaign Twitter: @AnthonyDist3
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: There are lots of issues facings the people of Ada County, but virtually all of them have a direct line back to a single item: Growth.
Growth, and the manner in which it is managed affects everything from property taxes to home values, to traffic congestion, to air pollution, to how we deal with homeless people, to fire control, water supply, broadband access, and on and on.
It is not a matter of encouraging or discouraging growth. Boise and its environ is an escape valve for 40 million people west of the Sierra / Cascade Mountains. Growth, like it or hate it, is going to happen.
Ada County needs to act as more of a partner with its member cities and less of a facilitator of foreign speculators. Done properly future growth will benefit all Ada County entities, residents and businesses alike.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I am a fourth generation Idahoan, born and raised in Ada County. I am a product of Idaho schools and worked my way through college and graduate school. I have worked in senior management positions in the private sector for Idaho icons such as JR Simplot. I have also worked in the public sector and, as the principal of Rocky Mountain Econometrics, I have advised Governors Phil Batt and Dirk Kempthorne on issues of regional importance.
At the local level I have facilitated developer – citizen interaction for the betterment of both parties relative to major real estate developments while simultaneously opposing an illegal development that would have violated state and local laws, and decimated wildlife habitat.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Over the past several administrations, the Ada County commissioners have erected seemingly insurmountable barriers between themselves and their constituents. Democracy works best when it is performed openly, transparently and honestly. I intend to hold weekly Meet the Commissioner sessions at various locations around the county to hear the concerns of my constituents. It is not leadership if there is no communication.
Patricia Nilsson
Party: Democratic
Email: pnilssonidaho@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-219-7033
Campaign website: patricianilsson.com
Campaign Facebook: Nilsson for Ada
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: The top two challenges are the need for affordable housing and the impact of the high level of growth on Ada County facilities and services.
There isn't one silver bullet that will solve the affordability issue but a multi-pronged set of actions that the county should take and encourage other local governments to do, namely: build more housing where infrastructure capacity is available or planned, support the work of the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority to build more affordable housing projects, streamline the approval process for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), work with other Ada County cities to seek authority from the Legislature to require a percentage of housing units in large new developments be affordable, and dedicate proceeds of County surplus property sales to fund development of additional housing projects by the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority.
The impact fee program needs to be accelerated.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have more than 35 years of experience in community planning which includes open space preservation, transportation planning, and zoning. I understand the need to provide additional housing while taking care to mitigate the negative impacts from growth. I have experience in bringing together disparate groups to develop strategies to address complex land use issues. I have been a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners since 1992 and am on the board of the Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association. I have experience in setting up impact fee programs in Idaho.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I like to engage people where they are, and would plan to attend neighborhood meetings, business events, school events, meetings of service and non-profit organizations and any community gathering to listen to issues of concern. I would hold listening sessions throughout my term to give constituents the opportunity for informal conversations with me. I would also use social media as a medium to provide timely information of interest to county residents and businesses. I am a great believer of creating stakeholder committees to develop recommended courses of action on issues of specific concern, such as funding for a new jail and creating a plan for Murgoitio Park. The best decisions are made after listening to community input.