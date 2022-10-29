Description: The Board of County Commissioners has legislative, executive and judicial responsibilities and duties. The commissioners have the power to pass ordinances, adopt budgets, fix tax levy rates and oversee the county budget. They also act as the Board of Equalization.
Rod Beck
Party: Republican
Email: rodwbeck@gmail.com
Campaign phone: 208-820-2325
Campaign website: rodbeck4idaho.com
Campaign Facebook: Rod W Beck for Idaho
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: The most important challenges facing Ada County is property taxes, growth and housing for moderate to low income people. The best solutions are as follows. Continue to work with other elected officials and department heads in the County to provide top quality essential service without raising property taxes. In fiscal year(FY) 2022 we established an Ada County budget that included a $12,000,000.00 actual cut in property taxes along with saving an additional $9,000,000.00 in property taxes allowed by law that the Ada County did not levy against property for a total savings of $21,000,000.00 Never been done before in Ada County. In FY 2023 Ada County along with all our citizens have experienced labor shortages and the ravages of inflation including gas, food, and building materials. The Ada County budget was set without using the allowed 3% property tax increase allowing Ada County citizens to not require a property tax increase.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I served in the Idaho State Legislature and during that time, I was elected by my peers as the State Senate Majority Leader. I also served as Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and as a member of the Commerce and Labor Committee, Education Committee, State Affairs Committee, Judiciary, and Rules Committee, Transportation Committee, Local Government and Tax Committee, and Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee. Major accomplishments include leadership in writing budgets for the state of Idaho as well as leading the successful push for major legislation on pension regulatory reform.
My position on the Board of the Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) provides opportunities to advance issues important to Ada County in addressing the challenging issues I mentioned previously. Additionally, I’m a member of the Treasure Valley Partnership which consists of all Mayors and a County Commissioner from Ada and Canyon Counties.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Public engagement has been a hallmark of my first term in office. Upon taking office as an Ada County Commissioner one of my first duties was working with our citizens advisory committee on the future of Expo Idaho. This is a 240 acre parcel of very valuable property that includes the Western Idaho Fair. The Advisory committee had worked hard to prepare various proposals for Expo Idaho. After review of their work we prepared a comprehensive survey and received over 6,000 responses. The consensus was overwhelming that most Ada County Citizens wanted the Western Idaho Fair to remain at the Expo Idaho property.
Another area of engagement is the large amount of ARPA dollars that Ada County qualified to receive. Ada County has conducted surveys to help guide the process in assuring that we can save property tax dollars and at the same time benefit the citizens of the County.
Stan Ridgeway
Party: Democrat
Email: akridgeway@yahoo.com
Campaign phone: 208-949-9514
Campaign Twitter: @AnthonyDist3
Campaign website: stanridgeway.com
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Growth: The average person in Ada County is concerned about growth and how the impacts of growth will affect everyone. Growth does not pay for itself which places the burden on current long-term residents and taxpayers. Growth places a huge burden on infrastructure including; water, roads, sewer and utilities. Ada county commissioners should take the lead in dealing with these issues.
Infrastructure: Impact fees are allowed by the state legislature for some infrastructure services. Currently Roads, Police, Parks, Pathways and Fire services have the ability to charge developers impact fees to help pay for growth. Education is a major area where impact fees should be allowed rather than asking homeowners to fund new schools through bonds and levies that add to homeowner’s property tax.
Taxes: Homeowner’s are burdened with the largest percentage of property taxes. Several attempts have been made to reduce commercial taxes but not homeowners property tax.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: After serving as an elected official in five different positions over the past 25 years, I have a history of championing issues Ada County residents feel strongly about: public involvement, private property rights, transparency, and a more conservative, more involved approach to budgeting.
Before serving on the Eagle City Council and as Mayor of Eagle I served as Deputy Director of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Division of Insurance in Alaska. In addition, I served two terms as an elected official on the Juneau Board of Education and one term on the Juneau Assembly. I have a BS in Education and a MRA in Rehabilitation Management. In addition, I have served in many volunteer organizations in leadership roles, the Eagle Senior Center as President and Chairman of our irrigation water users association. I entered active duty in the US Army in 1968 and received an honorable discharge from the Army Reserves in 1975.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: Engagement, I firmly believe an elected official has the responsibility to be fully engaged with citizens he/she is chosen to represent. My door has always been open to anyone who wishes to discuss an issue either in person, on the phone, by email and in public meetings. When elected I will continue to be fully engaged and listen to constituents.
Every elected official takes an oath of office that states that we must follow the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of State of Idaho and the laws and ordinances of cities and counties. One cannot just pick and choose the parts of the Constitution, Laws and Ordinances they like and ignore the others. Individuals running for office are required to support and uphold the constitution. Elected officials should treat everyone equally and everyone has the right to be heard, it is the law.