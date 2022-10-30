Description: Ada County Clerk serves a 4-year term. Constitutional and statutory laws have given the county clerk five distinct titles: clerk of the district court, auditor, recorder, clerk of the board of county commissioners and chief elections officer of the county.
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Trust in Free, Fair and Secure Elections, Financial Responsibility of Tax Dollars, and maintaining a Family Friendly community are challenges for Ada County. As Clerk, I will build trust in our elections process, I will audit all financial transactions within the county and monitor where every tax dollar is going, and as Clerk of the Courts will help maintain a family friendly community by ensuring access to all court services.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I have spent 20 years defending the Constitution of the U.S. as a fighter pilot in the Air Force. The last 4 years I have served as the Chief Deputy Clerk of the County. Both my leaderships skills I gained as a member of the military combined with my county experience will help me continue to serve the public in this critical role.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: The county clerk will work with any and all organizations to help make the county a great place to live, work, and play. We will always serve the public in a way that builds trust in Government. I will use social media to keep the community informed of changes in elections, and I will make every piece of financial data possible available to the public through our website.