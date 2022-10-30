Description: The County Assessor serves a 4-year term and maintains a current record of ownership of all property within Ada County, prepares a map of all real property within the county, and assesses the market value of all property in the county. The assessor must notify each property owner of the assessed value of their property on an annual basis. The Department of Motor Vehicles is the responsibility of the County Assessor.
Rebecca Arnold
Party: Republican
Campaign email: RebArnold@AOL.com
Campaign phone: 208-841-2530
Campaign website: arnoldforidaho.com
Campaign Facebook: facebook.com/rebecca4idaho
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: Our citizens face unprecedented growth with out-of-control property taxes and shortage of affordable housing. As the Assessor's office does not have authority to pass ordinances to control growth or property taxes, I would address the issues by: Assuring that property value assessments are accurate, fair, and consistent, and that property owners have convenient access to all data available to the Assessor's office to evaluate the accuracy of their assessed value. Analyzing the Assessor's budget to identify cost savings and improvements to the use of tax dollars while maintaining a high level of service. Working with other elected officials and the legislature to evaluate and pass legislative changes to lessen the property tax burden.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: 34 years as an Attorney, ACHD Commissioner (16 yrs), & former CPA working in accounting; law; budget planning & oversight; commercial and residential real estate and real estate law, including land acquisition and sales; price negotiations and valuations; residential subdivision development, pricing, and sales; construction and installation of site improvements for residential and commercial developments; shopping center development and construction; resource and personnel management; strategic legislative changes; and strategic planning with clients. A proven track record of collaboration, listening to the public, carefully reviewing the law and the facts, and making well-reasoned decisions, while prudently managing taxpayer funds.
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: I believe that elected officials serve our citizens and should be available for questions, assistance or comments. I will provide a cell number (208-841-2530) and email (rebarnold@aol.com) to be easily accessible to the public. I would also publish a newsletter on the agency website and social media and provide information briefings to groups upon request.
Erik Berg
Party: Democratic
Campaign email: serik@berg4ada.com
Campaign phone: 208-284-2174
Campaign website: berg4ada.com
Q: What are the most important challenges facing your county and how do you propose to address them?
A: First the unfair property tax burden caused by poor policy at the state level. I would do all I could to advocate for better property tax policy and laws to fairly share the burden between commercial and residential properties.
Secondly the lack of understanding and communication on how property taxes work and their calculation. The assessor has no direct control over property tax burdens, and contrary to public opinion, it is through tax policy that these are affected. We must communicate to the public this reality so that their understandable frustration is directed to those who can change the situation. Communication will be vital to building public understanding of how the different variables such as public/private ownership, tax exemptions, comparable sales prices affect tax burdens.
Finally running the office of assessor with the utmost integrity and respect for the amazing staff. The assessor has assembled an incredible staff who deserve immense respect and support.
Q: What specific qualifications do you have to effectively address these challenges?
A: I majored in economics and have great understanding of what efficient tax policy looks like. I understand the economic factors of real estate and policy that have shifted the tax burden unfairly to residential properties from commercial ones. I understand the negative effect this has on residents, and how it can compound through both increases in assessed values and increases that outpace other assessed properties. I also understand how this along with an increase in publicly owned and therefore exempt, and other exempted properties has only further compounded these increases.
I have extensive experience in zoning and other entitlements that land can possess that can change its values. These must be properly reflected in assessed values to be fair to all taxpayers.
I have managed the books for over a decade at a multimillion dollar business, giving me experience in the importance of proper accounting and record keeping. I have experience in staff management and office management
Q: How will you continue to be engaged with your constituents?
A: One of the most important things an assessor can do is communicate with the tax payer. No one likes paying taxes, but it is the assessor’s job to help people understand how the amounts were calculated, and build faith that they were done fairly. I would practice an open door policy and make sure people felt that I was accessible and accountable to the public. I would also increase outreach through town halls, and communication with the tax payer to further educate how property taxes work. The more open the communication is between constituent and elected official the more faith in government can be built. That is why it is so vital that all public officials be open and accountable to their constituents which I will strive to be in all my actions.