Subscribe
MONDAY - SEPT. 26
Dress Theme: Adam Sandler - think Waterboy or other iconic Sandler characters.
TUESDAY - SEPT. 27
Dress Theme: Character Duo Day.
WEDNESDAY - SEPT. 28
Dress Theme: Anything but a backpack day.
Powderpuff Football Game
Junior Girls vs. Senior Girls
7 p.m. - Huskie Stadium
Bonfire Pep Rally to Follow
THURSDAY - SEPT. 29
Dress Theme: BBQ Dad and Soccer Mom Day
FRIDAY - SEPT. 30
Dress Theme: Huskie Spirit Day
Pep Assembly
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - EHS Gymnasium
(Students are released from school after the Assembly to get ready for the parade. Buses will run at the regular times)
Parade
Noon - Boise Ave to Main to Johns to Fourth
Homecoming Game vs. Columbia
7 p.m. - Huskie Stadium
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Homecoming Dance
8 p.m. to 11 p.m., EHS gymnasium
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.