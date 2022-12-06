...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most
locations this afternoon, but are expected to lower back down to
one quarter mile or less after sunset. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Participants in the State Drama Championships pose at Coeur d’Alene High School Saturday after completing a strong series of performances.
submitted photo
ABOVE: Senior Larissah Curtis with asst. coach Ayla Bevan (left) and coach Alex Barrett (right). Curtis won top honors in the Serious Solo performance category. RIGHT: Participants in the State Drama Championships pose at Coeur d’Alene High School Saturday after completing a strong series of performances.
The Emmett High competitive Drama team brought home an individual State Champion and placed five State finalists in the Idaho High School Activities Association State Drama Championships in Coeur d’Alene Friday and Saturday.
The District III Champions took fifteen acts to State — both performing and technical — and saw five of them make finals and six more reaching the semi-finals.
Larissah Curtis, a senior, brought home the gold medal as State champion in the serious solo performance competition.
According to Drama team coach Alex Barrett there was “a tough competition in so many great events. It was a great experience for all of us and I am so proud of the performances of our 22 kids involved in the State event.”