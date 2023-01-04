A non-partisan group of residents in Eagle trying to recall Mayor Jason Pierce and city council members failed to gather the number of signatures needed to do so.
"While the required number of signatures was not met by the deadline, the group’s organizers are encouraged by the high-level of interest, engagement, and support of city residents," a press release from the group said.
The group, called Eagle Citizens for Open Government, claims that the mayor and city council do not listen to their constituents, are fiscally irresponsible and are involved in unethical business conduct that includes conflicts of interest. The release did not state how many signatures had been collected since the petition was launched roughly 80 days ago, but the group would have needed to collect around 4,300 signatures by Dec. 27.
Although the group was unable to collect enough signatures to garner a recall, the release stated that it will still engage with Eagle residents in 2023.
"The group encourages residents to stay informed; provide input, stories, and recommendations; and further engage in government meetings and forums," the release said.