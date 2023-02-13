Eagle house

The Orville Jackson House on Eagle Road.

 Margaret Carmel / BoiseDev

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A historic home in downtown Eagle is now owned by the city, but it’s unknown exactly when the property could become open for public use.

In the summer of 2021, the city of Eagle went through a two-stage process to buy both the Orville Jackson House on Eagle Road and the surrounding grounds for $2.05 million. The 1930s-era Tudor Revival style home is located across the street from popular restaurant Rembrandts and features a distinct diamond pattern on the chimney and the window glass. It’s been a fixture on the main drag in Eagle for decades and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Recommended for you

Load comments