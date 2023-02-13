A historic home in downtown Eagle is now owned by the city, but it’s unknown exactly when the property could become open for public use.
In the summer of 2021, the city of Eagle went through a two-stage process to buy both the Orville Jackson House on Eagle Road and the surrounding grounds for $2.05 million. The 1930s-era Tudor Revival style home is located across the street from popular restaurant Rembrandts and features a distinct diamond pattern on the chimney and the window glass. It’s been a fixture on the main drag in Eagle for decades and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Whether the city should buy the house has been the subject of several rounds of debate, and tension, before Mayor Jason Pierce and the Eagle City Council pulled the trigger a year and a half ago.
The house has sat untouched since the sale because the purchase agreement between the city and Orville Jackson’s daughter Shari Sharp allowed Sharp to rent the house for $3,000 per month from the city for 12 months. When she didn’t move out in September, the city gave her a notice to vacate the property and due to her poor health she requested an extension.
The extension gave her a deadline to move out of the house by the end of January, but Eagle spokesperson Dana Biberston said Sharp is still in the move-out process. She did not respond to further questions about what the city’s plans are for the site, why Sharp still hasn’t vacated the house or when the city plans to start its plans to extend Plaza Drive on part of the property.
“We are still a few weeks away from Orville Jackson’s daughter moving out and would prefer not to bring attention to the property for her sake, but we will reach out to you as soon as we are ready,” she wrote in an email.
Phone messages left with both Sharp and her daughter, who was a joint owner of the grounds surrounding the house, were not returned.
Talks to purchase property started in 2017
The possibility of the city owning the house came up five years ago.
In the summer of 2017, Sharp was in talks to sell the home and the surrounding grounds to the city for $1.745 million. She said the property could be used for a community space and allow Eagle to own the property it needs for its proposed project to build a new road connecting State Street and Plaza Drive, according to a letter she authored from that time obtained by BoiseDev.
The city, at the time run by former mayor Stan Ridgeway, had the property appraised to determine its worth. The appraisal came back saying the property was worth $950,000 with the assumption the house was demolished to make way for a rezone to Central Business District and a dense project.
That summer Sharp solicited letters of support from members of the community to support her desire to have the city buy her property.
“This property would make a great event center for rent and provide park space in downtown Eagle where they could have the Saturday market, Last Thursday and other community events,” she wrote.
Jason Pierce, who was not yet mayor, appeared before the Eagle City Council on June 13, 2017, making the case that the city should enter negotiations with Sharp and come to a deal. He and another associate argued the appraisal undervalued the property tens of thousands of dollars and purchasing it would preserve an Eagle landmark, as well as unlock new revenue for the city parks system.
“Anybody who comes to this community that is one of the first things they notice when they drive into Eagle,” he said.
He also argued buying the land would acquire the property for the city to partner with the Eagle Urban Renewal Agency on to use for parking, which would then open up a long-empty lot that was once home to a Chevron station for development.
Nothing came of these talks and the issue fizzled out.
Did the Jackson House lead to Pierce running for mayor?
The idea of the city buying the Jackson House then moved to the desk of the urban renewal agency.
Ridgeway told BoiseDev he found out in 2018 the URA was considering doing a $1.5 million bond to borrow funds to purchase the house. This was something he objected to, because Ridgeway felt the financial estimates and other calculations in the budget weren’t enough to cover the cost of the bond with the tax increment revenue the URA was taking in to do projects.
BoiseDev reviewed several meetings and agendas from the fall of 2018 and noted several agendas where the URA board had executive sessions to discuss acquiring “an interest in real property which is not owned by a public agency. Historical property.” Mentions of this historical property were on the books twice in July, August, September, two meetings in October and the first week of November.
Mentions of the historical property on agendas abruptly stop on Nov. 20, 2018, when the agenda noted Pierce had resigned from the board and Ridgeway had been appointed instead. Ridgeway told BoiseDev that Pierce resigned because he felt Ridgeway was interfering in the board’s business, which he says was the catalytic event that led Pierce to make a run for mayor.
“Then 7 days later (after I met with the board about their budget and concerns about the bond), he resigned from the URA and said I was interfering with the URA,” he said. “That’s when he decided to run against me as mayor and got all of those rich people to back him.”
Pierce, who was then chairman of the URA board, did not respond to questions through the city’s spokesperson about Ridgeway’s version of these events or provide his own side of what happened when he resigned from the board.
City closes on the house
Pierce’s vision for the home came true in August 2021, almost two years after he won the mayoral election, when the Eagle City Council bought the Jackson House for $1 million.
BoiseDev obtained several documents pertaining to the property’s purchase, including the purchase agreement and the lease with Sharp allowing her to remain on the property. The only appraisal returned in that request was the one from 2017 and it does not appear that the city had the site reviewed again before moving to buy it.
The purchase agreement included a deed restriction mandating if the house was demolished, the property would be returned to Sharp or her heirs free of charge. Sharp’s lease allowed her to continue to live on the property, but she had to be out by the end of September of last year.
But, as the weeks crept closer to her date to be out, Sharp still had not moved out. The city placed a notice to vacate on her door September 21 telling her to leave by October 31 or be evicted, but because of a hospital stay and some health issues she was unable to leave the house. She then hired at attorney and requested a lease extension to remain in the house until January 31, 2023.
Sharp and her daughter put up the rest of the property surrounding the home for auction in September 2021 starting at a bid of $1 million. The City of Eagle appears to have been the only bidder in the auction and won it with a purchase price of $1 million, plus a $50,000 buyers premium fee.