Boise’s bustling greenbelt is seeing an increase in all types of traffic, including e-bikes. Regular train users are by now well familiar with the low hum the bikes make as their riders effortlessly glide past, hopefully after giving the "on your left" signal. 

Some residents are concerned about how this increased presence of electric bikes will affect safety on the narrow, often congested greenbelt.

