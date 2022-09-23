Boise’s bustling greenbelt is seeing an increase in all types of traffic, including e-bikes. Regular train users are by now well familiar with the low hum the bikes make as their riders effortlessly glide past, hopefully after giving the "on your left" signal.
Some residents are concerned about how this increased presence of electric bikes will affect safety on the narrow, often congested greenbelt.
Boise City Councilman Jimmy Hallyburton said he has noticed an increase in the number of complaints, comments and concerns the city has received in the last couple of years about the e-bikes .
“There’s absolutely an increase in e-bikes all over Boise and all over the country,” said Hallyburton, who’s also the founder of Boise Bicycle Project. “... It’s not something we’re used to seeing.”
He said the speed at which the bikes travel might be an adjustment for many who aren’t used to them. However, there are also a number of rules for using the greenbelt that everyone is subject to — including e-bikes.
“It’s this sort of strange phenomena where a person’s judgment on how fast a bicyclist moves is thrown off,” Hallyburton said.
Something that could be adding to people’s concern is the general uptick in traffic on the greenbelt that began during pandemic. Although population growth has likely contributed somewhat, there’s been an even higher increase in use since people were stuck in their homes in 2020, according to Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. And it hasn't slowed down.
“I think it really introduced or re-introduced a lot of our citizens to a lot of our amenities,” Holloway said.
So far, there hasn’t been much of an increase in actual incidents on the greenbelt, he said. However, it’s something the department monitors closely. Complaints about e-bikes and electric scooters also still represent a relatively small portion of overall comments and concerns received throughout the year., he said.
Common courtesy remains the prevailing rule on the trails, and something every user is expected to follow. There’s no speed limit on the greenbelt because of the difficulty monitoring and enforcing one, Holloway said.
Per the Boise City Council ordinance allow e-bikes on the greenbelt, only class 1 or class 2 may be used – both of which have top speeds of 20 miles per hour. Class 3 e-bikes, which can go 28 miles per hour, are not allowed.
Otherwise, all bikers are required to follow speeds conducive to the conditions — which could include factors such as congestion, ice, and visibility, Holloway said. If there was an incident where a biker hit someone, police would evaluate the conditions at the time and issue a citation if it was determined the biker wasn’t traveling at a suitable speed.
As electric bikes grow in popularity, Holloway said, it will probably take some more education for both the riders and the people around them.
In 2021, e-bike imports outpaced electric cars in the U.S., Bloomberg reported. The outlet also reported that high fuel prices were contributing to another boom in sales in 2022.
At Pedego Electric Bikes in Boise, the popularity really began surging at the start of the pandemic, according to store Manager Kevin Allen. Sales increased in 2020 and again in 2021. This year, sales are tracking about even with 2021, he said.
The average age of the store’s customers is around 70, Allen said. Many people who come in have mobility issues or haven’t ridden a bike in years, and are looking for a less physically demanding way to get back into it, he said.
Allen had been an avid cyclist his entire life, but nerve damage in his feet eventually prevented him from doing long distances on a traditional pedal bike, he said. That’s when he became interested in e-bikes.
Now, he uses them to commute to work or bike to Eagle for dinner.
When it comes to using the greenbelt, or biking anywhere in Boise, the store’s tips are simple:
“Be courteous,” Allen said. “Be mindful of your surroundings. Always use good greenbelt etiquette by announcing yourself when you’re passing somebody.”