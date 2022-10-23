Everything was set to go at a drone show The Go Agency Inc. was putting on last year in Twin Falls. Just one problem: The company had never put on one of its airborne light displays inside a canyon.
The software hadn’t been set up for flying drones below what it thought was ground level. Then, satellite signals necessary for GPS positioning started cutting in and out.
The agency sprung into action. Just three minutes before the show was scheduled to begin, workers dialed it in. The show went on without a hitch.
The story of how the Boise-based company got to that point from its humble start as a happy-hour-finder startup demonstrates the same spirit of adaptation — rolling with punches, to be sure, but also spotting opportunities and capitalizing on them.
Originally the idea was to provide customers with information on where they could go after work and find things like local support. But customers wanted more, CEO Jonathan Segali said.
Gradually, The Go Agency adapted by adding services, growing to become a marketing agency with an ever-broader array of capabilities. It was putting on concerts and other big events for a longer and longer list of clients around the region.
Then COVID-19 hit.
The agency was forced to pare way back. Eventually business returned, Segali said, such that the company was bringing back customers and workers.
Then, something unexpected arose that not only supplemented the work it was doing around Idaho, but launched it onto the national scene — much like the ascent of an aerial drone.
When the company saw how drone technology was literally raising group entertainment to a new level, and it learned that few companies around the country offered the service, it dove deep into research.
It ended up working with a Pennsylvania outfit and taking six months to get a Federal Aviation Administration license. In all, the pivot toward drone shows took about a year to pull off.
Stepping away from concerts this year, it is doing an increasing number of events, from marriage proposals to electronic music festivals.
It operates a hundreds-strong fleet of drones, some equipped with lasers, colored smoke, even fireworks.
Like any artistic medium, drone technology presents limitations, such as battery life of no more than about 15 minutes.
“You always are, like, battling between what you want to create and what you can create,” Segali said.
The company presents a seamless spectacle featuring geometric shapes, music and the Star-Spangled Banner waving 300 to 400 feet high in the night sky. Segali said the effect often elicits in people “that wonder that they used to have.”
Other services like branding, web development and social media still happen in-house. “We still have it all,” Segali said, adding that the main difference now is that the company can be more selective of its clients.
Another change the company made was when clients started requesting a la carte services, like hiring just the drones but not a full events package. Segali said that was unanticipated, but when it happened it made sense — and it brought in business around the country.
Carson Woolery, The Go Agency’s operations manager and pilot-in-command, said working with drones has been one of the most innovative work environments he has been part of.
Drone technology allows the company to tell any story imaginable 400 feet up in the air, he said. Often he hears members of the audience say they’d never seen anything like it.
From the moment the agency’s pilots arrive on a site, Woolery said, they work to make sure everything runs smoothly.
“One key aspect of our job is that we operate our swarm in a professional and safe manner,” he said. From there it’s about creating an amazing and awe-inspiring display.
Once that’s done, he said, it’s time to gather up feedback from customers, -– “and hear the roar of the crowd as they enjoy the show!”