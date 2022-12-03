Support Local Journalism


Gem County representation in the 2023 Idaho legislative sessions will be very different than what it has been for the past six years. The realignment of legislative districts pairing Gem County with the Eagle area of northern Ada County after the 2020 Census sees three Eagle area residents taking seats in January. 

Senator C. Scott Grow, while a new representative for Gem County, is returning to a Senate that he has been in for two previous complete terms. That experience helped pay off in his selection this past week as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.  Grow will also serve on the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee.

