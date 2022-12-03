...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID zone. In Oregon,
Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
District 14 Legislative assignments
By MESSENGER INDEX STAFF
newsroom@messenger-index.com
Gem County representation in the 2023 Idaho legislative sessions will be very different than what it has been for the past six years. The realignment of legislative districts pairing Gem County with the Eagle area of northern Ada County after the 2020 Census sees three Eagle area residents taking seats in January.
Senator C. Scott Grow, while a new representative for Gem County, is returning to a Senate that he has been in for two previous complete terms. That experience helped pay off in his selection this past week as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Grow will also serve on the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee.
Both of the seats in the House of Representatives from District 14 will be occupied by new faces - each elected to their first terms in November.
Ted Hill, who will occupy Seat 14A, received committee assignments to: Transporation and Defense, Education, Resources and Conservation committees.
Josh Tanner, Seat 14B, will join Hill on the Resources and Conservation committee, and was also appointed to the Appropriations (JFAC) Committee.