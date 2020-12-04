Destination Caldwell and Indian Creek Plaza announced the third year of the SK8 Ribbon Coalition. Volunteers and Indian Creek Plaza staff have created an ice skating program, the SK8 Ribbon Coalition, with the mission to create a mentorship program within the community that empowers youth and teaches them fundamental life skills through ice skating lessons, the announcement stated.
Children in Caldwell, Canyon County and Owyhee County areas between the ages of 12-16 are eligible to participate in a limited number of available spots. The skate program will be held five consecutive Saturday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m. starting Jan. 9.
During each session, each participant will receive an ice-skating lesson, a snack, and a warm drink. Children who complete at least three sessions and come to the final party will receive a certificate of completion and a free skate pass for future use.
Applications can be done online through indiancreekplaza.com/sk8-ribbon-coalition or downloaded and submitted as a filled out hard copy at the office, 106 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Those interested are invited to call 208-649-5010 or email info@indiancreekplaza.com.
Community members can also sponsor a student. It costs approximately $75 to provide ice skating lessons for one child over a five-week period, according to the announcement. Your donation "will not only have a true impact on the children in our community but also gives youth in Caldwell the opportunity to grow." Visit indiancreekplaza.square.site for more information.
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Virtual - Boise Phil 20|21 Season: winter seasonal. boisephil.org.
Nampa - CPR/AED & First Aid Class, 12/5/2020 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa - Beginning Floral Design, 12/5/2020 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian - Friends of the Library Book Sale, 12/5/2020 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Nampa - Youth Painting, 12/5/2020 11 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise - 'Holiday Ceramic Painting': Mugs and Plates, 12/5/2020 11:30 a.m., instructor's home studio, 5452 W. School Ridge Road.
Caldwell - Train Depot Open House, 12/5/2020 noon, Main Street between 7th Street and Kimball Avenue.
Nampa - Christmas Tea | Christmas at The Nampa Train Depot, 12/5/2020 3 p.m., Canyon County Historical Society, 1200 Front St.
Virtual - Parenting the Love and Logic Way, 12/5/2020 5 p.m.,Child Advocacy Services of the Treasure Valley.
Virtual - Frankie and the Witch Fingers - Levitation Session, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Virtual - Women of Broadway: Live from the West Side - Vanessa Williams, 12/5/2020 6 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
Garden City - Lyle Sinclair Band, 12/5/2020 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City - Brendan Schaub: Fifty Shades Of Brown, 12/5/2020 8 p.m., Revolution Concert House 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Boise - Two Men and A Body, 12/5/2020 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.