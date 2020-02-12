The earliest critical reference I could find of the genius that was Merce Cunningham—and believe you me, the overview was ocean-deep—dates back to December 1939, when then 20-year-old Cunningham burst upon on the national scene in Martha Graham’s groundbreaking production of Every Soul is a Circus. At the time, The New York Times wrote, Cunningham’s “long neck and sloping shoulder reminded people of a Picasso acrobat.” Within five years, Cunningham would begin choreographing his own productions (nearly all of them featuring himself as the main dancer). Over the better part of the 20th and early portion of the 21st centuries, Cunningham would redefine modern dance. My personal favorite Merce Cunningham anecdote comes from 1947, when New York City Ballet co-founder Lincoln Kirstein commissioned a 28-year-old Cunningham to create “something new.” When Cunningham asked what kind of piece he wanted, Kirstein drolly replied, “Well, I think it should have a beginning, a middle and an end.” Intrigued, but not satisfied, Cunningham insisted in an anything-but-droll retort insisted that nature “doesn’t have finite forms with beginnings and endings,” and ultimately produced what would would become one of the great dance shows of all times: The Seasons, which inspired The Times‘ John Martin to write, “in spite of the fact that the audience was a bit bewildered by it, it is an extremely interesting work which improves markedly with acquaintance.”
Which brings us to the dazzling new documentary, Cunnigham, from Moscow-born filmmaker Alla Kovgan, a stunning, immersive experience that preserves some of Cunningham’s greatest works. Neither a straightforward biopic nor a traditional concert film, Cunningham is conceived as a 93-minute art piece, chronicling the anarchistic master’s story through his work. A tribute to the visionary in a journey through the first 30 years of his career in New York, the film—released on the 101st anniversary of his birth—traces the evolution of his inspirations (often from other art forms), yet channels his free spirit. Unfettered access to archives has allowed Kovgan to link Cunningham’s story to his legendary collaborators: In music, there was everyone from John Cage to Radiohead; in visual arts, Robert Rauschenberg to Andy Warhol; and in architecture (yes, architecture), there were his collaborations with Benedetta Taglibue and even Buckminster Fuller. Of course, there was the legion of some of history’s greatest fashion designers. And Cunningham’s fellow dancers? Oh, my. One need look no further than the works of choreographers Twyla Tharp or Mark Morris, and you’ll instantly see Cunningham’s influence for the ages.
Personal photographs, some very intimate letters, and 16mm and 35mm home movies of rehearsals all offer a glimpse of Cunningham’s visionary ideas, while newly produced excerpts of his iconic works are recreated by the last generation of his dancers. Get this: they are all reimagined in... wait for it… a 3-D cinematic experience. It’s a crying shame that the theater’s concession stands aren’t selling extra brains along with popcorn and soda, because I promise that your mind will be blown by Cunningham. More than any other 3-D film in recent memory, Cunningham‘s 3-D is as revolutionary as the man himself, and a fitting tribute to his revolutionary expansion of theatrical space.
The Merce Cunningham Trust granted director Kovgan a master license for all the Cunningham dances that appear in the film. Not long after Cunningham’s death in 2009, his company began to scale down and ultimately scattered. So, the extraordinary gift of Cunningham (the film) is that it captures Cunningham’s dancers, in 3-D no less, who still carry the essential of Merce in their bodies. Simply put, they are the living legacy; and Cunningham catches that lightning in a bottle—not unlike some of that lightning that Merce himself no doubt emitted eight decades prior on that historic night in December 1939.
“Dancing is a visible action of life,” Cunningham wrote in 1967. “The dance is an art in space and time.”
Thanks to a mind-blowing film, the cinema is now one of those spaces, and the time is… well, now it’s eternal.