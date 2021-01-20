CORRECTION Jan 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A story on A1 Tuesday included outdated information on the location of Interfaith Sanctuary’s hotel housing. The location, which the nonprofit has not disclosed, is no longer the Riverside Hotel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Housing Sanctuary Hotel Touristic Facilities A1 Riverside Hotel Location Information Load comments