IDAHO CITY — A wildland firefighter working on the Pumpkin Fire north of Boise has tested positive for COVID-19.
The firefighter was pulled off the line after developping symptoms consistent with a novel coronavirus infection, and later tested positive, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
Two other firefighters on a different crew also had symptoms but tested negative.
The firefighter who tested positive and the crew returned to home unit without interacting with other fire crews or communities nearby, said officials with the Idaho Department of Lands.
"Every possible precaution has been taken to prevent infection and the spread of COVID-19 between fire crews, support staff, and local communities. Crews and support staff are continuing protection measures that include social distancing, wearing face masks when unable to maintain social distance, going through daily self-screening, practicing rigorous sanitation, and minimizing contact with local communities," the press release reads.
Contact tracing is currently being done while firefighting work continues. Idaho Department of Lands said the case "has not slowed down progress on the fire" and that all other coronavirus-related restrictions are still in place.