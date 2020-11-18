BOISE — The White House Coronavirus Task Force's latest weekly report shows Idaho with the second-highest positivity rate in the country.
Idaho's positive rate of COVID-19 tests was 10.1% for the week of Nov. 8-14, according to the report. On the state's dashboard, the most recent record of test results shows a 16.9% positivity rate for Nov. 1-7.
The White House task force's weekly report offers a summary of the COVID-19 pandemic in each state and makes recommendations based on data received from states.
"There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration," this week's report states. "Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies."
Case rates increased in 34 of Idaho's 44 counties from Nov. 8-14, with Ada, Canyon and Twin Falls counties accounting for 43% of new cases, according to the report. Thirty-two counties saw an increase in positivity rates.
Infections continue to arise in Idaho's nursing homes. Nearly half of all nursing homes had at least one new infection among staff the week of Nov. 2-8, and 17% had at least one new infection among residents.
The task force commended Gov. Brad Little's move back to a modified Stage 2 of reopening, but advised the state to consider other ways to "monitor and enforce" the requirements. The state's order does not include a mask mandate. The city of Boise, which does have a mask mandate in place, on Thursday announced plans to increase enforcement against residents and businesses who defy public health orders.
With holidays approaching, the task force recommends Idaho "vigorously expand public health messaging across all media platforms, including SMS auto-texting, to warn citizens about the risks of social gatherings, advise people to avoid them, and reinvigorate the practice of face covering and social distancing."
"The specific strategies to prevent infection are universal face covering and social distancing," the report says.
The Caldwell School District board of trustees cited the task force's report Wednesday when deciding to move schools back to remote learning after Thanksgiving. Board chairwoman Marisela Pesina said she noticed the report identifies Idaho's Hispanic population as an "at-risk group." The school district's population is 64% Latino, she said.
Reporter Rachel Spacek contributed to this report.