Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday issued a 21-day statewide stay-home order that "requires Idaho residents to stay and work from home as much as possible while ensuring all essential services and businesses remain available," according to the order.
Below are details from the governor's office, posted to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Essential services
These services are allowed to continuing operating:
1. Essential health care:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Dentists
- Healthcare providers
- Pharmacies
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Mental health providers
- Ancillary healthcare services
- Nursing homes, or residential healthcare facilities for seniors, adults and children
- Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children
- Veterinary services
2. Essential infrastructure:
- Public works construction
- Commercial construction
- Construction of housing (in particular affordable housing or housing for individuals experiencing
homelessness)
- Airport operations
- Law enforcement
- Fire departments
- Water
- Sewer
- Gas
- Electrical
- Oil refining
- Mining
- Roads and highways
- Public transportation
- Solid waste collection and removal
- Transfer and sale of real estate
- Internet, and telecommunications systems
3. Essential services and businesses:
- Childcare programs and services
- Essential government services including services and programs offered by the Department of
Health and Welfare
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or other needy individuals
- Plumbers
- Electricians
- Exterminators
- Landscapers
- Grocery stores
- Certified farmers’ markets
- Farm and produce stands
- Supermarkets
- Food banks
- Convenience stores
- Gas stations
- Auto supply stores
- Auto repair and related facilities
- Laundromats
- Dry cleaners
- Laundry service providers
- Hardware stores
- Hotels for purpose of isolation/quarantine or for those providing essential services
- Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes
- Food cultivation including farming, livestock, and fishing
- Firearm businesses
- Other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and
vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, liquor, beer, and wine and any other
household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes
stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to
maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.
4. News media
5. Education services
6. Essential financial services:
- Banks
- Credit Unions
- Insurance
- Services related to financial markets
7. Essential transportation services:
- Airlines
- Taxis and other private transportation providers
- Transportation providers supporting essential activities
- Public transportation for essential services
8. Essential food services:
- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.
- Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and takeaway basis only. (Food not allowed to be eaten on site.)
9. Other essential services:
- Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities
- Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home
- Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences
- Essential tribal operations
- Essential operations at or related to Idaho National Laboratory or needed to support or provide supplies to INL
FAQs
How long will the order last?
The order covers the entire state and begins immediately. It will last for at least 21 days. Gov. Little and public health officials will reassess the statewide situation before the end of
the 21-day period to determine what happens next.
What can I do? What’s open?
• Gas stations
• Pharmacies
• Food: Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
• Banks and credit unions
• Laundromats/laundry services
• Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
What’s closed?
• Dine-in restaurants
• Bars and nightclubs
• Entertainment venues
• Gyms and fitness studios
• Public events and gatherings
• Convention centers
• Hair and nail salons
Can the order be changed?
Yes. As the situation changes and more information is available, the governor and public health officials can issue new orders and directives as needed.
How does this order interact with local orders already in place?
This is a statewide order, but cities, counties and local public health districts may enact more stringent measures.
If I don’t get a paycheck, I won’t be able to buy groceries or pay rent. Are there services to help me?
Yes. You may be eligible for public assistance for food, medical care, rent, and more. Please call 1-877-456-1233 or visit www.livebetteridaho.org to apply.
Can I get groceries? Repair a plumbing issue? Shop for shoes? What is considered “essential travel”?
Yes, yes, and no, unless you are shopping online for shoes. All residents of Idaho must self-isolate and work from home as much as possible, unless you work in healthcare, public
safety, or an identified “essential business” as defined in the order.
Will restaurants be open even if my community has not restricted them to delivery, takeout, or drive-thru services?
All restaurant dining rooms will be closed. Check restaurant websites for information on delivery, takeout, and drive-thru services.
Will public transportation be available, like buses?
Only to those who need transportation to provide or obtain essential services.
Do I have to stay home and inside, or can I go outside for exercise and recreation?
Outdoor activity near your home is OK, but you should keep a distance of 6 feet from people outside of your household. Social distancing requirements are in effect on paths, trails, sidewalks, riverbanks, beaches, parks, and anyplace outside on private or public property where people might gather. Crowds are a no-no.
Can I drive to a mountain town like McCall or Stanley? There aren’t many people in those communities, so social distancing should be easier.
Generally, no. The point of the order is to keep people home and slow the spread of COVID19. All non-essential travel must be avoided. Please stay home so you don’t overwhelm the limited resources in small towns and communities who are also staying home to slow the spread.
What if I want to have a birthday party for my child?
Consider having it online or postponing it until the order has been lifted. Non-essential gatherings of any number of people should be avoided.
Do I need to pay my taxes?
Yes, state and federal deadlines have been extended. All state taxes are now due on June 15. Federal taxes are due by July 15.
Who will enforce the order? Can I get a ticket if I’m out for non-essential reasons?
State and local law enforcement will enforce.
Can I still go out to pick up my prescription?
Yes. You may leave your home to visit a pharmacy.
Can I leave home to care for my elderly parents or friends? Or a family member or friend who has disabilities?
Yes. Be sure to follow social distancing guidelines to protect them and you. If you are sick with any respiratory illness, stay home and find someone else to help care for them.
Can I visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility?
Generally, no. This is difficult but necessary to protect facility staff and other patients. There are limited exceptions, such as if you are going to the hospital with someone younger than 18 or who is developmentally disabled and needs assistance. For most other situations, the order prohibits visitation to these kinds of facilities except at the end-of-life.
