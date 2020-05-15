Most Treasure Valley school districts and colleges have postponed graduation ceremonies or are planning virtual events to honor graduates in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, garnering mixed reactions from students and parents.
At the West Ada School District, which is planning a virtual graduation June 6 where students can pick up their diplomas at their individual school buildings or parking lots, nearly 2,600 students and parents have signed a petition on change.org asking the district to allow students to walk across the stage at a live graduation ceremony to receive their diplomas.
Originally, the district planned to hold graduation ceremonies at Boise State in July, spokesman Eric Exline said, but decided against it because of safety concerns. Graduation ceremonies for some of the district's bigger high school could see about 1,600 people attend, he said.
Brandon Kelley, 18, a senior at Rocky Mountain High School, started the petition with help from his friends because they were upset about the in-person commencement being canceled.
"It's just really important to everybody that has put in so much work (for) over a decade and then even more work in the past four years through high school,” Kelley said. “I wanted to see all of us get the recognition that we deserve.”
West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline said there were multiple concerns about holding public graduation ceremonies. District officials did not feel the events could enforce social distancing rules, and the district wasn't sure what to do if Boise State University's ExtraMile Arena — where the district's graduation ceremonies are typically held — wasn't available to rent.
"Schools decided to honor and recognize our seniors at the end of school rather than risking not being able to honor the achievements they have earned," Exline said.
Many other schools are holding off on ceremonies until it is safe to have them in a public venue. Some are planning events as early as June, while others are waiting as late as September.
Bishop Kelly High School, a private Catholic school in Boise, is having seniors pick up their caps, gowns and yearbooks May 20 and 21, when they'll be honored by celebratory signs placed along the road leading up to campus.
Bishop Kelly is also planning a replacement graduation ceremony for seniors on June 20. Plans are being made for both an in-person ceremony with social distancing, or a virtual ceremony, according to Bishop Kelly's director of communications Katie Hays.
West Ada School District
West Ada's virtual graduation June 6 will be hosted by the Idaho Press at 11 a.m. Exline said the ceremony will include the welcome address by the principal, graduation addresses by seniors selected by their graduating peers, a message from the school board and Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells conferring the rights and privileges earned by the graduating class.
Students will receive their diplomas at their individual high schools. They and their families will arrive at school based on schedules to enforce physical distancing, Exline said. Students, in their caps and gowns, will be presented their diploma on stages set up at the school.
Nampa School District
The Nampa School District is planning graduation ceremonies for its four high schools spread between June 29 and July 1 either at the Northwest Nazarene University Brandt Center or the Ford Idaho Center, according to district spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck.
Schools are still planning various celebration events for seniors on the days originally scheduled for graduation, Tuck said, between May 19 and May 22. Skyview High School is planning a parade for seniors to participate in, while Columbia High School is planning a drive-in senior send-off celebration.
Boise School District
The Boise School District is planning a virtual graduation ceremony this month in partnership with the Idaho Press. Between May 18 and May 22, seniors can walk the stage at their individual high schools, according to a press release. Students and their families will be asked to remain in their cars until their student is called to walk the stage, where they can enter and take pictures in front of the school in their cap and gown.
According to the press release, high schools are gathering feedback from parents about the possibility of holding a separate graduation ceremony the week of July 20, which will depend on state and local health recommendations at that time.
Vallivue School District
Vallivue School District is still working out details regarding its graduation ceremonies, but all three high schools' ceremonies are scheduled for June 29 at the Ford Idaho Center, district spokesman Joseph Palmer said. The schedules project each ceremony to last about 3.5 hours.
Caldwell School District
Caldwell School District's two high schools are planning special events on the days originally scheduled for graduation, according to district spokeswoman Allison Westfall. Caldwell High School is planning a graduate parade May 18, while Canyon Springs High School is planning a cap and gown distribution and parade May 19.
Westfall said the district is also planning in-person graduation ceremonies June 29 and June 30. She did not specify where either ceremony will be held. These ceremonies will also be available to watch via livestream.
Kuna School District
Westfall, who is also the spokeswoman for the Kuna School District, said the district's high schools are planning virtual graduation events May 20 and May 21. Schools invited seniors by appointment to be filmed in their caps and gowns accepting their diploma on a stage.
Pending state health recommendations, Westfall said Kuna High School is also hoping to hold a live graduation ceremony July 2.
"Like other area high schools, we are hopeful that health in our community will improve and this ceremony can be held," Westfall said.
Boise State University
Boise State University honored its spring graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony May 9. Nearly 2,800 students were honored.
The ceremony featured a speech by Boise State President Marlene Tromp, a military tribute, processional, marching band performance, student speaker, special presentation of graduate names and dozens of video messages from faculty, students and surprise guests.
Boise State also is planning an in-person ceremony, when possible, for spring 2020 graduates who wish to participate.
Northwest Nazarene University
Northwest Nazarene University has postponed its commencement ceremonies to early September, pending health district guidelines, according to spokesman Robert O'Donahue.
The university held a drive-thru event Wednesday and Thursday for students to pick up their graduation regalia. NNU President Joel Pearsall and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bradley Kurtz-Shaw handed out the regalia and congratulated the students who were able to attend, O'Donahue said.
College of Idaho
The College of Idaho asked its graduates to send a short video about themselves to piece together into a virtual commencement ceremony that will air May 23, when the in-person commencement was originally scheduled, college spokesman Joe Hughes said.
Out of the college's 205 graduates, 110 sent in a video. The presentation for the ceremony will include a graphic of each graduate, their major and minors, a short list of accomplishment, followed by their short video or photo montage.
"I think it will be an entertaining commencement," Hughes said.
The college still hopes to hold an in-person ceremony in the fall, he said.
College of Western Idaho
The College of Western Idaho is hosting a virtual graduation event scheduled to go live June 19, according to its website. Students are asked to submit a personalized graduation slide, which will air at the ceremony.
The college is also hosting a curbside pickup event for graduates to safely receive a commemorative program, diploma cover and keepsake June 17 and June 18.
CWI's 44 nursing graduates can participate in a pinning ceremony Saturday, according to CWI spokesman Ashley Smith. Students can drive with their friends and family to the Nampa Campus Academic Building parking lot, where they can listen to speakers and receive their pins in a box of keepsakes, he said.
Brigham Young University-Idaho
BYU-Idaho will broadcast an online commencement service to celebrate and recognize its winter semester 2020 graduates. Elder Craig C. Christensen, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address the 2,458 graduates in the online ceremony at 7 p.m. May 21, streamed at byui.edu/live/video.
Meridian Press reporter Ryan Suppe contributed to this report.