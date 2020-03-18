West Valley Humane Society in Canyon County is reaching out to the public with concerns about how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact animal welfare and people's ability to adopt a pet or afford their pet's needs.
The shelter supports 8,500 animals a year — roughly 370 at any given time — and in the past year spayed or neutered nearly 4,000 animals.
The shelter since the outbreak began is seeing fewer guests, leading to fewer adoptions and donations.
The nonprofit's expenses include:
- $5,325 per month for utilities
- $10,000+ a month for medical supplies
- $2,500 a day to pay for staffing
"We are worried about the long term effects of COVID-19 and providing the best care for animals in need," the shelter said in a press release Wednesday.
The shelter is accepting donations at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/COVID.