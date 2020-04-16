MERIDIAN — The West Ada School District has reversed its plans to seek a $69 million bond measure in 2020 due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
At its March 26 meeting the West Ada board of trustees canceled the bond measure, which it had approved in February for the May 19 ballot.
"While West Ada still has needs to accommodate increasing enrollment across the school district, the reasoning was that with the rapidly increasing unemployment rate and the deteriorating economy, this wasn’t the time to ask our community to take on an additional financial burden," West Ada spokesman Eric Exline said in an email.
Unemployment rates have shot to unprecedented levels since social distancing measures began and businesses were forced to close due to the spread of COVID-19. About 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last month, the Associated Press reported Thursday. In Idaho, workers have filed more initial claims for unemployment benefits — 95,961 — in the four weeks since the a state of emergency was declared than the total number of claims filed in 2019 by 60%, the Idaho Department of Labor announced Thursday.
If passed, the bond would have funded a new elementary school in south Meridian, a replacement facility for Eagle Elementary School of the Arts, a new school auditorium at the Idaho Fine Arts Academy, and a new career and technical education center.
The south Meridian elementary school facility would have eased overcrowding and projected enrollment boosts in the area — five of eight elementary schools in south Meridian are above capacity.
West Ada will not seek a bond measure on another ballot in 2020 but likely will reintroduce the bond next year, Exline said.
"We will need to reassess the need and location of projects based on continued growth," he said.
Current construction projects, funded by a $95 million bond from 2018, have not been delayed by the economic slowdown, Exline said. Pleasant View Elementary School is expected to open this fall, followed by Owyhee High School in fall 2021. Expansion projects at Star and Mary McPherson elementary schools are expected to be completed this year.