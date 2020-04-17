NAMPA — The sound of sirens echoed loudly on the right side of St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center on Friday afternoon as more than a dozen public safety agencies showed their support for the hospital staff.
Several emergency vehicles from each organization gathered in the staff parking lot near the south entrance after a short procession on St. Luke's Drive. Soon, the sirens were silenced and replaced by the Caldwell Police Department's bagpipe band, which played two songs for more than 100 staff members, who had gathered outside for the event.
"We thank you for everything you guys are doing. You guys are not forgotten, and we appreciate your efforts," Caldwell Police Officer Adam Matthews told health care workers over the loudspeaker of his patrol vehicle. "We're all in this together, and we'll get through this and be stronger because of it."
The participating agencies included:
- Idaho State Police
- Canyon County Sheriff's Office
- Nampa police and fire departments
- Caldwell police
- Canyon County Paramedics
Matthews said the agencies wanted to show their appreciation for all of the work being done at the hospital to combat the novel coronavirus and help those diagnosed with the disease it causes, COVID-19.
Once Matthews finished speaking, the various agencies held up posters thanking the all of the St. Luke's employees, from the pharmacists and lab technicians to the medical social workers and nurses.
It wasn't just the agencies who showed their support Friday, but the hospital staff as well.
Many of employees held signs of their own, which read, "Thank you to our heroes." The hospital windows were even decorated with similar posters, with more staff members watching the event from above.
Joan Agee, the chief operations officer for St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center, said the entire staff stands alongside the agencies "in our efforts to cure COVID-19."
"We care about each and every one of you. We know your job is difficult and that you put your lives on the line for our community each day," Agee said. "We are here for you."
After Agee's remarks, the sirens sounded once more and continued for several minutes before all of the emergency vehicles drove away in a parade-style fashion.