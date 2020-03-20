MERIDIAN — Wahooz Family Fun Zone is offering free lunches to families next week, the business announced Friday.
Wahooz, an amusement park located in Meridian, closed this week amid fears of the coronavirus spreading.
Wahooz employees, while adhering to "safe handling practices," will bring sack lunches to vehicles in the Wahooz parking lot, a news release said. The lunches will be provided from noon to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday.
“Wahooz can’t provide families with fun right now, but we can help provide them with food," said Wahooz Marketing Director Tiffany Quilici in the release. "We hope even one meal a day helps ease food insecurity for children and families in our community during this challenging time."
Those wishing to receive a free lunch must sign up by 10 a.m. the day prior, the release said. To sign up, visit wahoozfunzone.com.
Lunches are limited to six per family.