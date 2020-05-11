BOISE — Valley Regional Transit, the Treasure Valley's public transportation authority, received $20 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed earlier this year.
Of that $20 million, $12.4 million has been earmarked for Ada County use and the other $7.4 million for Canyon County, following Federal Transit Administration guidelines. VRT doesn't have to put up any of its own capital to receive the cash infusion, but the money must be used to support "capital, operating, and other expenses generally eligible under those programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19," according to an internal VRT memo.
VRT's annual budget is about $35 million, but its operating costs are about one-third of that; it costs the transit authority $9.1 million to run Ada County public transportation and $2.1 million in Canyon County, according to spokesman Mark Carnopis.
For VRT, the CARES Act funds will be used to pay for things such as cleaning, lost fare revenues and other COVID-19 related adjustments, Carnopis said. But the funding will also be directed into future projects and investments to help protect VRT and public transportation in the Treasure Valley in the future. The specifics of how that money will be used has not yet been determined, as VRT planners will present their first completed draft of spending on June 1 to their board.
Some funds already have been making their way to other public transportation groups in the area, including the Ada County Highway District, which received $200,000 from VRT for its ride-sharing program.
Public transit is struggling. VRT lost about 45% of its ridership during the last two months, according to Carnopis, and VRT officials don't know if those people will come back.
"We don't know what happens if we don't get that back," he said.