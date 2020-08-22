The annual Family of Woman Film Festival has announced the keynote speaker for its Sept. 8 virtual event.
The COVID-19 crisis and United Nations Population Fund’s response will be the topic of Dr. Natalia Kanem’s keynote speech for The Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture, opening the 13th annual Family of Woman Festival.
Films will be shown Sept. 9-13 via The Community Library’s streaming service at no charge to viewers.
COVID-19 could have a catastrophic impact on women and girls globally, event organizers stated in a press release, and the pandemic is deepening inequalities and millions more women and girls risk losing the ability to plan their families and protect their bodies and health.
Dr. Kanem will answer questions following her remarks. To ensure that her talk addresses the issues most concerning to the audience, she has asked that questions be submitted in advance. Please submit questions to info@friendsofunfpa.org no later than 10 a.m. Monday.
Working in more than 150 countries and territories, United Nations Population Fund is leveraging its widespread presence and strong record of collaboration to keep health care systems at risk of collapsing delivering services, including to women and girls to ensure reproductive health. More information can be found at unfpa.org.
“Women’s reproductive health and rights must be safeguarded,” Kanem said in the release. “Services must continue, supplies must be delivered and the vulnerable must be protected and supported.”
For information about all virtual screenings, lectures and schedules, and how to support, visit familyofwomanfilmfestival.org. For inquiries, email info@familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
