With new COVID-19 cases in Idaho arriving by the hundreds each day, the need for testing remains critical in the state’s response to the pandemic.

The Idaho Press has compiled the current list of testing locations in Ada and Canyon counties, with contact information, testing criteria, and the type of test offered at each location.

Central District Health is expecting more testing locations will open up. The district has been working to get antigen tests to offer rapid testing at high-priority locations, said district spokesman Brandon Atkins.

The number of COVID-19 tests performed in Idaho has more than doubled since mid-September. In the week of Nov. 8-14, more than 38,000 tests were performed statewide, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Idaho’s testing positivity rate is among the highest in the country, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The state’s dashboard shows a positivity rate of 17.8% for the week of Nov. 8-14.

David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, said the number of COVID-19 tests the group has administered to Idahoans has increased rapidly this month. Early in November, he said Primary Health was administering 360 tests per day. In the third week of November, he said they were administering 500 tests per day, and in the last three days he said they have administered more than 650 per day, he said Monday.

“Testing tells us how widespread it is, but we are at such a high positivity rate at this point that greater measures need to be taken,” Peterman said. “Testing itself is not going to solve the problem.”

Contact tracing is rendered useless with the rate of community spread Idaho is seeing, Peterman said.

“Here is what I want you to do,” he said, “I want you to wear your mask and not travel.”

National Guard Saint Al's training

Idaho National Guard Spc. Dawit Berger on Thursday prepares a COVID-19 test kit to be administered to a patient at the Saint Alphonsus Meridian Health Plaza.

What are the different types of tests?

PCR testing refers to a lab-verified test to see if a patient is infected with COVID-19. This is the standard test, done by swabbing fluid from the back of the nose and analyzing the genetic material through a diagnostic process called polymerase chain reaction.

Antigen tests will give results within minutes of being administered. It is conducted the same way as a PCR test, however it uses different indicators to diagnose a person. The test instead checks for the presence of proteins that exist within the virus. While it is faster and cheaper than a PCR test, the FDA has released a report saying that antigen tests have a higher risk of false negatives. Because of this risk, some health care providers (such as Primary Health Medical Group) will not administer this type of test.

Of the tests Idaho tracks, less than 2% on average are antigen tests, while the rest are PCR tests.

Another type of testing is antibody tests, which are done via a blood draw. Antibodies are proteins found in your immune system that help you fight off specific infections. The presence of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) antibodies in a person’s immune system indicates that person had some form of previous infection from COVID-19. The CDC does not recommend using antibody tests as a way to diagnose current cases of suspected COVID-19.

How much does a test cost?

The costs of testing varies by testing location. Testing is free, including to those without insurance, at health centers and select pharmacies nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Many testing locations charge an administrative fee, Atkins said. More pricing details are available at the testing sites’ websites or by calling them.

What does a doctor screening mean?

Some places require that you first meet with a health care professional before being allowed to be tested. This means having a doctor or other provider determine your risk of infection, generally by assessing if you meet testing criteria, such as having symptoms of COVID-19 or being in close contact with a confirmed case.

How do I know if I meet testing criteria?

When testing locations say that people looking to get tested must meet testing criteria, they are referring to the list of testing guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While Idaho’s testing capabilities have greatly expanded since the pandemic began in March, resources are still not abundant. Many places are limiting tests to those who meet the following qualifications:

People who have been referred by a health care provider or by a public health department.

People who have had close contact with someone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19. Close contact is defined as being less than 6 feet away from them for more than 15 minutes.

People who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19. The most common symptoms are:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

For more specific details on testing criteria, contact the testing site before attempting to schedule a test.

Canyon County Testing Sites

Updated Nov. 25, 2020

Albertsons — Multiple locations

  • Test type: Saliva test to complete at home
  • Doctor’s screening required

www.scheduletest.com

Fred Meyer — Multiple locations

  • Test type: Antibody test
  • Testing available to all

www.fredmeyer.com

Medical Clinic Pharmacy #8442

315 E. Elm St. #150, Caldwell

  • Test type: Antigen test

Primary Health Medical Group — North Caldwell

512 N. 21 Ave., Caldwell

  • Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
  • Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested

www.primaryhealth.com

Primary Health — Nampa

700 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, call for an appointment. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested

www.primaryhealth.com

Primary Health — Nampa Garrity

1375 N. Happy Valley Road, Nampa; 208-809-2869

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, call for an appointment. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested

www.primaryhealth.com

Ridley’s Pharmacy — Middleton

430 E. Main St., Middleton; 208-585-2900

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing available

www.doineedacovid19test.com

Rite Aid — Caldwell

2107 Blaine St., Caldwell; 208-455-1094

  • Test type: PCR
  • Doctor’s screening required, must complete online screening to schedule an appointment if eligible
  • Appointment required, schedule online

www.riteaid.com

Note: Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing locations, which use self-swab nasal tests overseen by pharmacists, are now available at no-charge to symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals age 13 and older. Preregistration required at riteaid.com, and adults must show a government-issued ID.

Saint Alphonsus — Garrity

1150 N. Sister Catherine Way, Nampa; 208-302-7050

  • Test type: PCR
  • Service will occur either in your vehicle or by the side of your vehicle. Once you arrive, you will be assessed for your risk of COVID-19 and may be tested
  • Schedule a test online

www.saintalphonsus.org

Saltzer Health — Caldwell

512 E. Elm St., Caldwell; 208-463-3000

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Doctor’s screening required
  • Schedule online. A provider will determine if you should be tested for COVID-19

www.saltzerhealth.com

Saltzer Health — Hawaii Ave., Nampa

215 E. Hawaii Ave.; 208 -288-4956

  • Test type: PCR
  • You will be seen by a provider for a medical assessment to determine if you are eligible for a test
  • Make an appointment online

www.saltzerhealth.com

Saltzer Health — St. Luke’s Drive, Nampa

9850 W. St. Luke’s Drive; 208-463-3000

  • Test type: PCR
  • You will be seen by a provider for a medical assessment to determine if you are eligible for a test
  • Make an appointment online

www.saltzerhealth.com

Terry Reilly — Caldwell

2005 Arlington Ave., Caldwell; 208-459-1025

  • Test type: PCR test, to those who meet have symptoms of the virus or were exposed
  • Call to schedule an appointment

www.trhs.org

Terry Reilly — Homedale

108 E. Idaho Ave., Homedale; 208-337-3089

  • Test type: PCR test, to those who meet have symptoms of the virus or were exposed
  • Call to schedule an appointment

www.trhs.org

Terry Reilly — Marsing

201 Main St., Marsing; 208-896-4159

  • Test type: PCR test, to those who meet have symptoms of the virus or were exposed
  • Call to schedule an appointment

www.trhs.org

Terry Reilly — Melba

150 Second St., Melba; 208-495-1011

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, testing people who meet criteria

www.trhs.org

Terry Reilly — Middleton

201 S. Paradise Ave., Middleton; 208-585-0048

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, testing people who meet criteria

www.trhs.org

Terry Reilly — First St., Nampa

207 First St. S., Nampa; 208-466-7869

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, testing people who meet criteria

www.trhs.org

Terry Reilly — Nampa 16th

223 16th Ave. N., Nampa; 208- 467-7654

  • Test type: PCR
  • Walk-in testing available

www.trhs.org

Walgreens — Caldwell Blvd.

932 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa; 208-455-1792

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, schedule online

www.walgreens.com

Walmart — Caldwell

5108 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell; 208-845-5066

  • Test type: Saliva test to complete at home
  • Schedule a test online

www.doineedacovid19test.com

Ada County Testing Sites

Updated Nov. 25, 2020

AFC Urgent Care — Garden City

6965 N. Glenwood St., Garden City; 208-215-7956

  • Test type: PCR and antibody testing
  • No appointment needed. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested

www.afcurgentcare.com/garden-city

Albertsons — Multiple locations

  • Test type: Saliva test to complete at home
  • Doctor’s screening required

www.scheduletest.com

Boise Airport Economy Parking — Boise

5600 W. Victory Road, Boise; Phone number not available

  • Test type: PCR testing
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.crushthecurveidaho.com

BSU University Health Services — Boise

1529 Belmont St., Boise; 208-426-1459

  • Test type: PCR testing
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.boisestate.edu/healthservices/

Cole Diagnostics — Garden City

7988 W Marigold St Ste 150, Garden City; 208-866-2239

  • Test type: PCR and antibody
  • Appointment required 

www.colediagnostics.com

Custom Rx — Kuna

173 W. Fourth St., Kuna; 208-922-4400

  • Test type: Antigen and PCR
  • Appointment not required, symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested
  • Drive-thru testing only

www.customrxidaho.com

Family Medicine Health Center — Interfaith Sanctuary

1620 W. River St., Boise; 208-343-2630

  • Test type: PCR tests
  • Appointment required, testing limited to Idahoans experiencing homelessness and symptoms

www.interfaithsanctuary.org

Family Medicine Health Center — Meridian Schools Clinic

925 NW First St., Meridian; 208-514-2500

  • Test type: PCR and antigen testing
  • Testing criteria must be met
  • Children and adolescents only

www.fmridaho.org

Family Medicine Health Center — Raymond Testing Center

777 N. Raymond St., Boise; 208-514-2500

  • Test type: PCR and antigen testing
  • Testing criteria must be met

www.fmridaho.org

Fred Meyer — Multiple locations

  • Test type: Antibody test
  • Testing available to all

www.fredmeyer.com

Primary Health — Cole and Fairview

1475 N. Cole Road, Boise; 208-809-2880

  • Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
  • Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested

www.primaryhealth.com

Primary Health — Garden City

5601 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City; 208-809-2865

  • Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
  • Drive-thru testing only
  • Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested

www.primaryhealth.com

Primary Health — Pediatric Urgent Care, Meridian

3280 E. Lanark St., Meridian; 208-377-4400

  • Test type: Self-administered or provider-administered PCR testing
  • Appointment required. Symptomatic and asymptomatic people can be tested

www.primaryhealth.com

Ten Mile Crossing — Meridian

2775 W. Navigator Drive, Meridian; Phone number not available

  • Test type: PCR testing
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.crushthecurveidaho.com

Terry Reilly — 23rd St.

300 S. 23rd St., Boise; 208-344-3512

  • Test type: PCR tests
  • Testing criteria must be met

www.trhs.org

Terry Reilly — Latah St.

848 La Cassia Drive, Boise; 208-344-0086

  • Test type: PCR tests
  • Testing criteria must be met

www.trhs.org

Ridley’s — Kuna

1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna; 208-922-9566

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing available

www.doineedacovid19test.com

Ridley’s — Star

9732 W. State St., Star; 208-9286-0906

  • Test type: PCR
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-through testing available

www.doineedacovid19test.com

Rite Aid — Eagle Road

3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian; 208-898-2543

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing available

www.riteaid.com

Rite Aid — Overland Road

5005 W. Overland Road, Boise; 208-389-1448

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing available

www.riteaid.com

Saint Alphonsus — Meridian

3025 W. Cherry Lane B, Meridian; 208-302-2683

  • Test type: Antigen testing
  • No appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing only

www.saintalphonsus.org

Saltzer Urgent Care Clinic

360 E. Montvue Drive #100, Meridian; 208-463-3000

  • Test type: PCR testing, antigen test available but limited to exposed healthcare workers
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.saltzerhealth.com

St. Luke’s — Ada Medical Associates Clinic

3399 E. Louise Drive #200, Meridian; 208-288-2255

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing only

www.stlukesonline.org

St. Luke’s — Anderson Plaza, Boise

222 N. Second St. Ste. 307, Boise; 208-381-8829

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.stlukesonline.org

St. Luke’s — Urgent Care Clinic, Boise

701 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Suite B, Boise; 208-381-6500

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.stlukesonline.org

St. Luke’s — Regional Medical Center

190 E. Bannock St., Boise; 208-381-2222

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.stlukesonline.org

Table Rock Mobile Medicine

1111 S. Orchard St. Ste 251 Boise; 986-224-8280

  • Mobile clinic, home visits to Boise, Eagle, Kuna, Meridian, Middleton and Nampa
  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met

www.tablerockmobilemedicine.com

VA Medical Center — Boise

500 W. Fort St., Boise; 208-422-1000

  • Test type: PCR tests
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Veterans only

www.boise.va.gov

Walgreens — LabCorp Swab and Send, Meridian

1570 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian; 208-888-0034

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing available

www.walgreens.com

Walgreens — Overland Road

4924 W. Overland Road, Boise; 208-321-2669

  • Test type: PCR test
  • Appointment required, testing criteria must be met
  • Drive-thru testing available

www.walgreens.com

