Tuesday
Nampa — Tai Chi Classes, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane
Boise — Art Source Gallery Green Dot Sale, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Gov. Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall at noon about COVID-19. Dial toll-free 866-767-0637 or register at vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek activities begin at 6 p.m. Live music by Emily Stanton Band (soul/rock/funk).
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
Online — Michael Blaine — The Invisible Walls of Dannemora, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Nampa — Traditions Tang Soo Do, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Breakup Prevention Masterclass — The 4 Pillars of a Love-Based Relationship, 1 p.m., free event. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Online — Centennial Job Corps Information Meeting and Tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Meridian — Corks & Canvas For Hope by The Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho, 6 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Caldwell — Prime on the Plaza, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. “Grab a plate and enjoy a rustic meal.” Live music provided by The Last Call. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $50 and at indiancreekplaza.com.
The Flicks show times
- The Personal History of David Copperfield 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
- Tesla 4:50, 7:05, 9:15
- Made in Italy 5:05, 9:10
- I Used to Go Here 7:10
The Personal History of David Copperfield 5:20, 7:45