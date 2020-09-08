Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Tuesday
Nampa — Volleyball — Outdoor League Nampa Youth (all day) at the Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Celebration Park, 9:30 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Canyon County Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 12 p.m., Golden Palace, 703 Main St. Canyon County Republican Women
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Keep Your HOA Simple, 4:30 p.m., MGM Association Management and Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek begins at 6 p.m. Live music by The Last Call (Rock).
Boise — Pandemic Baseball Book Club — Author Panel, 7:00pm, Rediscovered Bookshop 180 N. Eighth St.
Wednesday
Online — Meridian Art Week kicks off its virtual activities of a chalk art competition, art “dropping,” art classes and activities and more. For more information visit meridianartsfoundation.org.
Online — Smart StartUp™ Workshop, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise. Pick up race packets 6-8 p.m. at the zoo. Run Wild is for all age groups and can be completed anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Nampa — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Show Times at The Flicks
- The Personal History of David Copperfield 4:20, 6:50, 9:20
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
- Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin 5:00, 7:10, 9:10
- Tesla 7:15
- Made in Italy 5:05, 9:25
Later this month
Saint Vincent de Paul to operate Mobile Pantry
Saint Vincent de Paul announced it will be operating a Mobile Pantry 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates:
Sept. 10, Oak Park Village Apartments, 2888 Cherry Lane, Boise
Sept. 17, Latah Village Apartments, 3905 W. Alpine St., Boise
Sept. 24, Brentwood Apartments, 3165 S. Apple St. Boise
To help Saint Vincent de Paul’s Mobile Pantry, shop its new store, Broadway North, 2110 Broadway Ave., which features furniture and home decor donations. The proceeds from this store are earmarked for a new and needed refrigerated mobile food truck for expanded efforts to feed Boise and beyond, Saint Vincent de Paul stated in a press release.
Guided tree climbs to be offered at Idaho Botanical Garden
Canopy Watch announced it is teaming up with the Idaho Botanical Garden Sept. 26 for a day of guided tree climbing adventure. Once in the tree, climbers can limb walk, bat hang, or ring bells dangling high in the branches, according to the announcement. Climbs will start every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will last approximately 45 minutes. The Idaho Botanical Garden is located at 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road. For more information on guided tree climbing and to register for limited spaces at this event, visit canopywatch.com/home/services/. “Being suspended on ropes in treetops is a unique environment to connect with friends, family, and explore the power of trees.”