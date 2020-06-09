IDAHO STATE MUSEUM
The Idaho State Historical Society, as part of its staged reopening plan, will begin welcoming the public to the Idaho State Museum, the Old Idaho Penitentiary and other facilities and services starting Saturday.
Restrictions will be in place to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, including:
- Limited on-site services and timed entry of 30 visitors per hour, or maximum of 60 visitors at any given time, inside the Idaho State Museum.
- Limited access to 50 people per hour at the Old Pen.
- Online ticketing for the State Museum and Old Pen.
Historic sites will offer discounted admission for health care workers, first responders and service industry workers June 20-21, according to a press release.
All services will resume at the State Historic Preservation Office and essential services will be available at the State Records Center. On-site services will also be available at the Idaho State Archives and Research Center, though appointments are strongly encouraged.
For more information visit history.idaho.gov/updates.
VINTAGE SHOW
After initially being canceled due to the pandemic, Pickin' Boise Vintage Show & Artisan Market has been rescheduled and is planned to open June 19.
Described as the largest vintage event in Idaho, Pickin' Boise Vintage Show & Artisan Market has become well known for its blend of vintage goods, artisan creations, upcycled furniture, repurposed finds and more, according to a press release.
"It has been so hard on our vendors," Brenda Buckingham, one of the event organizers, said in the press release. "So now we are trying to rally the community to come and support these small businesses."
Pickin' Boise will be at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Friday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 and is good for both days with a hand-stamp. Kids under age 12 get in for free. No charge for parking. More information is available at pastblessingsfarm.com/markets and on Facebook.
Event organizers and Expo Idaho and plan to follow state and CDC recommendations, such as having wide, one-way aisles, hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing signage and staff with special training regarding safety and cleanliness for COVID19. Masks will be optional, but encouraged, according to the press release.
"We are excited to be one of the first large events able to take place in the Treasure Valley since the shutdown," Buckingham said in the release. "We know people have missed being able to enjoy socializing and seeing the treasures our vendors bring. While we want it to be a fun and uplifting event ... we also will be doing our part to make it a safe environment."
Stage 4 of the state's reopening is tentatively scheduled to begin June 13, though Gov. Brad Little will announce Thursday if the criteria to move to the next step has been met.