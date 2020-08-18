GOVERNOR EVENTS
Gov. Brad Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Idaho starting at noon Tuesday. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
Additionally, Little will host a press conference at noon Friday regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds at The Idaho Foodbank, 3562 S. TK Ave. in Boise.
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS
This school year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County are transforming from providers of after-school care to “virtual education hubs” from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The goal of the program is to make virtual learning an option for families with parents who have to work during the school day, or without reliable internet access at home, the Clubs announced Monday. At seven clubs in Ada County, kids will spend the day in small groups to ensure social distancing.
“When we learned our local schools were going back virtually, we knew this would be a challenge to so many families,” Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County Colleen Braga said. “We immediately planned for full-day care along with providing an excellent online learning environment for the kids. I’m also really proud of how our staff have embraced this challenge. While they are not educators, they are doing their very best to help children navigate online school and be as successful as possible.”
The Clubs enacted 12 coronavirus safety measures — such as mask-wearing, temperature checks, small group settings, mandatory hand washing, sanitization after each room change, social distancing, and other safety precautions — to keep both staff and children as safe as possible.
Remote learning sites
- Moseley Center in Garden City
- Meridian Unit in Meridian
- Kuna Unit at 4th Street Gym
- Desert Sage Elementary in Southwest Boise
- Peregrine Elementary in Meridian
- Hawthorne Elementary in Boise
- Koelsch Elementary in Boise
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County accommodates the calendar of three different school districts: Boise, Kuna, and West Ada, each of which has their own unique back-to-school and start plans. The full-day program costs $35 a week, with scholarships available. Visit www.adaclubs.org to learn more.
CANCER RESEARCH FUNDRAISER
The Killebrew-Thompson Memorial — a Sun Valley-based cancer research benefit — has moved its annual event to an online platform in light of COVID-19. Killebrew-Thompson Memorial will host Cancer in Focus, an in-depth online webinar presentation and discussion that is free and open to the public, from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Killebrew-Thompson Memorial has raised $18.4 million to date, some of which has supported the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute (formerly Mountain States Tumor Institute), the region’s largest provider of cancer services, which will present on Thursday.
This year’s adapted event also features a remote golf tournament and a virtual auction and awards gala that will be live-streamed. To tune in and learn more about these events visit ktmgolf.com.
“We are all looking for something to do right now, and we hope people will tune-in for a little education and chance to learn why funding cancer research so critical and offers hope for the future,” said Hannah Stauts, executive director of Killebrew-Thompson Memorial.