Boise Metro Rotary Club to unveil Rotary Park
The Rotary Park on the Greenbelt is complete! Join Boise Metro Rotary Cub for the “Grand Unveiling” 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. “We’ll uncover the beautiful interpretive signs that tell the history of the Greenbelt, the Monuments, the Trestle Bridge, Government Island and more!” Guests are welcome to bring a book for the little free library and are encouraged to wear a mask out of respect for others. “It took the support and patience of a lot of people to make this project happen. Many thanks to you all!”
Free Broadcast Classroom Lessons available through Idaho Public Television
IdahoPTV announced it is bringing the classroom into viewers’ homes with Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home.
Classroom Idaho fall 2020 is available for free across the entire state via over-the-air antenna, IdahoPTV stated in a press release. Fall school sessions will air on IdahoPTV’s CREATE Channel. Additionally, many cable providers broadcast the CREATE Channel in area’s around Idaho.
Lessons are taught by certified Gem State teachers, and are aligned to Idaho content standards, according to the release. Hourlong K-6 modules will air Monday through Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. through Dec. 18.
Hourlong English language courses (ELL) will air on Mondays and repeat on Fridays at 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. These courses will be for both children and adults.
College and career readiness sessions will be offered on Mondays and repeated on Fridays at 4 p.m. These courses will be taught by academic advisors and help prepare students and parents for college and career.
The Thanksgiving holiday will affect some programming. More information is available at idahoptv.org/classroomidaho. Classroom Idaho is a partnership of Idaho Public Television and Boise School District, the English Language Center and the Idaho Office for Refugees (projects of Jannus), Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education.
“We are pleased to partner with the Boise School District, Jannus, Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education to use the power of public television to deliver these lessons to students and families in homes throughout Idaho,” Idaho Public Television General Manager Ron Pisaneschi said in the release. “PBS has always been America’s largest classroom, but now we are bringing Idaho’s teachers and their lessons directly into students’ homes.”
Friday
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Pre-Conference Luncheon & Workshops — 2020 Rocky Mountain Biblical Worldview Conference, 10/2/2020 12:00pm, Wellsprings Church Thomas Jefferson School
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Nampa — Canyon County Fall Home Show, 5 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Garden City — Rj McGinnis Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.